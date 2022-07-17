There are a number of options if you train is cancelled or you cannot travel

LNER has issued a travel warning over the next few days as temperatures in the UK soar, with some routes cancelled.

The train company said customers should “only travel if absolutely necessary” on Monday 18 July and on Tuesday 19 July, and not to travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross as “no trains will run”.

This includes to or from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

“There will be limited trains to other destinations and it’s highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place,” LNER added.

The train company also advised that if you do have to travel, to check your journey before you set off as LNER is running a reduced timetable on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July.

Can I change my ticket or get a refund?

Train tickets dated for travel on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July will instead be valid for travel on Wednesday 20 July and Thursday 21 July.

You can also book a new seat reservation for free and use your original ticket onboard the train you select.

If your train has been cancelled, your ticket will be valid on Wednesday 20 July and Thursday 21 July.

If you still need to travel, but your train has been cancelled, you can make a seat reservation to travel on an alternative train

If you are no longer travelling then you will be entitled to a full refund or you can change your ticket to another date.

If you choose not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund.

If you do travel on Monday and Tuesday, LNER recommends you bring water and wait in cool areas or in shade when you’re at the station. Their stations also have water refill points available.