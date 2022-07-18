The UK could be set to have its hottest day on record this week as temperatures continue to soar.
The Met Office has forecast highs of 41C and issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday across large parts of England - from the south-east up to Manchester and York.
Currently, the highest temperature in the UK is 38.7C - which was recorded in 2019 in Cambridge.
What is Monday’s weather forecast?
London is set to see the highest temperatures on Monday with highs of 38C forecast.
The scorching temperatures in the capital mean it will be warmer than Nassau in the Bahamas (32C), Kingston in Jamaica (33C), Athens in Greece (35C), and Dakhla, in the Western Sahara (24C).
Elsewhere, the Midlands is predicted to see highs of 37C, East Anglia with 36C and the North West and North East with 33C.
It comes as new records were broken in Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Hawarden, a village in northern Wales, reached 33C while Armagh in Northern Ireland was 27.7C.
What is Tuesday’s weather forecast?
Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching 40C in England
The south-east of England upto the north-west and north-east will see the warmest temperatures, while temperatures in Scotland and Wales could also top 30C.
Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.
There have been several schools across England that have confirmed that they will close, while train companies have urged people not to travel.
Latest forecast, school closures and travel news
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 12:32
Downing Street: higher temperatures down to ‘the impact of climate change'
Downing Street said there was a trend towards higher temperatures as a result of climate change.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Boris Johnson “has spoken passionately about the impact of climate change, not least at Cop26”.
“I think there is agreement we are seeing a trend towards higher temperatures because of the impact of climate change.
“That’s why the UK has led action in this space. Over the past three decades the UK has driven down emissions faster than any other G7 country and we want to go further.”
Temperature exceeded 30C in one part of South East at 10am
The temperature has already exceeded 30C (86F) in one part of the South East.
The village of Wisley in Surrey recorded 30.2C at 10am, the Met Office said.
Writtle in Essex has reached 29.8C, Manston in Kent has recorded 29.5C and Heathrow has seen temperatures reach 29.4C.
Latest school closures and train cancellations due to heatwave
The extreme heat is causing both school closures and serious travel disruptions.
We’ve put together a round-up of all of the latest information on school and travel issues below:
Schools cancelling detentions and sports days because of heatwave
Schools are cancelling detentions and sports days because of the heatwave.
Northwood Community Primary School in Kirkby, Merseyside said that sports day had been cancelled on Monday, although “children can still attend school in their PE kits until the end of term”.
And King Charles I School, a secondary school in Worcestershire, has cancelled all on-site detentions on Monday and Tuesday.
‘We may well see the hottest day in the UK in history'
The chief executive of the Met Office confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C (109F).
Professor Penelope Endersby told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:
“We think today we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history, with the hottest temperatures in the South East, but actually the highest temperatures we expect tomorrow, and those temperatures will be further north as that warm air pushes north. So it’s tomorrow that we’re really seeing the higher chance of 40 degrees and temperatures above that.
“Even possibly above that… 41 isn’t off the cards. We’ve even got some 43s in the model but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”
Some of the tell-tale signs of heat exhaustion and what can be done to treat it
Deputy chief medical officer Thomas Waite listed some of the tell-tale signs of heat exhaustion and what can be done to treat the condition.
Dr Waite told GMB:
“That combination of fluid loss through sweating and through that hard work through your heart pumping, getting more blood to your skin can lead to a range of symptoms, so you can get sweaty, really quite excessive sweating, cramps, nausea and vomiting and dizziness.
“That’s a set of symptoms called heat exhaustion that’s really quite easily treated.
“If you see somebody who’s experiencing those symptoms, get them into the cool, get them into the shade, give them some fluid to rehydrate, it can be water, it can be sports drinks or rehydration fluids, and most people will make a good recovery in about 30 minutes or so.”
Network Rail warn of travel disruption across the country
Jake Kelly, spokesman for Network Rail, has warned of travel disruption across the country due to the heatwave, and has warned that services returning to normal on Wednesday “will depend on the damage that the weather does to the infrastructure” over the course of Monday and Tuesday.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Mr Kelly said:
“Our advice very strongly to customers in England and Wales today and tomorrow is to only travel if absolutely essential, and to expect a very reduced train service and delays.
“And of course, as your listeners were hearing, on the East Coast mainline, that’s the route from London to destinations like Peterborough, Leeds and York, tomorrow, unfortunately, there won’t be a train service and passengers should not travel.
“We haven’t taken any of those decisions lightly, but we’ve not been faced with these exceptional temperatures before.”
Met Office warn another heatwave later in the summer cannot be ruled out
Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies said temperatures will ease from next Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.
Paul Davies speaking to Sky News
“When we look to the future in terms of the next week, there is an easier time because in fact the temperatures start to ease back to what we describe as slightly above normal from about Wednesday onwards.
“But as we move into all this, you just can’t rule out another plume.”
He added that holiday-goers should also check the weather overseas because the heat is likely to be “sustainable and pretty intense” over the course of the month.