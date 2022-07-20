“A major factor in some of these properties being destroyed was their proximity to the grass.

“Many properties in London are next to grass and it’s similar to what we see in California and in the south of France in relation to fires next to densely populated areas.

“In this country the main fires of this scale we see are in the National Parks and the moors which don’t impinge on property.

“Unfortunately in London many properties are next to green spaces – which is a good thing the vast majority of the time.

“The downside is that in this exceptional weather, we have situations where fires can start easily and spread even faster.”