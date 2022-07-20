Fire crews are continuing to tackle blazes across the UK after temperatures topped 40C for the first time ever.
Around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in Wennington, east London, after a grassland fire spread to nearby homes.
Several services around the country have declared major incidents, including fire brigades in London, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire as dozens of fires broke out amid the sweltering heat.
Crews in Norfolk and Suffolk have also declared major incidents due to an “unprecedented number of fires”.
It comes after there was a new record for the hottest day ever seen, with 40.3C recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday (19 July) afternoon.
What is Wednesday’s weather forecast?
Temperatures are set to drop by up to 10C in some areas on Wednesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms to lash parts of the country, potentially causing localised flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for parts of south east, east and central England in the afternoon and evening.
It warns people to expect flooding or lightning strikes, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, spray and sudden flooding, road closures and possible power cuts.
It will be fresher for most places, although some parts of East Anglia will still see temperatures reach as high as 30C.
UK heatwave - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:23
41 properties destroyed by fires on Tuesday in London
The proximity of houses to vast green spaces in London contributed to 41 properties, including homes and warehouses, being destroyed by fires on Tuesday, according to Sadiq Khan.
The London Mayor speaking on Sky News
“A major factor in some of these properties being destroyed was their proximity to the grass.
“Many properties in London are next to grass and it’s similar to what we see in California and in the south of France in relation to fires next to densely populated areas.
“In this country the main fires of this scale we see are in the National Parks and the moors which don’t impinge on property.
“Unfortunately in London many properties are next to green spaces – which is a good thing the vast majority of the time.
“The downside is that in this exceptional weather, we have situations where fires can start easily and spread even faster.”
Sadiq Khan: ‘yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since WW2'
Sadiq Khan said that Tuesday was the busiest day for London Fire Brigade (LFB) since the Second World War, with the service experiencing more than seven times the usual volume of calls.
The London Mayor talking to Sky News
“Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War.
“On a normal day the fire service receives – roughly speaking – 350 calls, and on a busy day 500 calls.
“Yesterday they received more than 2,600 calls – more than a dozen simultaneous fires requiring 30 engines, a couple requiring 15, and some requiring 12.
“I’m afraid the bad news is 41 properties were destroyed in London.”
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue: ‘we have now stood down from major incident status'
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service said it had stood down its major incident status after what it described as “searing” conditions on Tuesday.
Sixteen firefighters injured fighting fires in London on hottest day of the year
Sixteen firefighters were injured fighting fires in the capital on the hottest day of the year, with two admitted to hospital, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) assistant commissioner, Jonathan Smith.
Mr Smith speaking to Times Radio
“We declared a major incident pan-London at about 2pm yesterday afternoon, because we were receiving a significant number of calls.
“I think from 8am yesterday we took somewhere in the region of 2,600 emergency calls and responded to over 1,000 fire calls, the vast majority of which were related to the heatwave we were experiencing.
“The conditions that our firefighters were operating in were unprecedented – operating in 40C heat, needing to drag significant amount of hose across fields, making sure we were rescuing people where we needed to.
“We had 16 firefighters suffering from heat-related injuries, two of whom were hospitalised, but I’m pleased to say have now have been released from hospital.”
Mr Smith added that although the weather is now cooler, the ground is “still absolutely tinder-box dry” and he warned people not to have barbecues in parks or discard glass on the ground where it could catch fire if hit by the sun’s rays.
Met Office says 40C ‘provisionally exceeded’ for first time in UK
Over 90,000 visits to heat exhaustion section on NHS website
There were 90,592 visits to the heat exhaustion and heatstroke section of the NHS website on Monday, as temperatures soared, equivalent to around 63 visits every minute.
In total there have been 284,772 visits to the web page over the past seven days from July 12-18, NHS Digital said.
Temperatures top 38.7C record
Kew Gardens, in west London, and Heathrow, west of London, both recorded temperatures of 38.8C, taking them over the 2019 high of 38.7C.
Met Office says it is provisionally the ‘hottest day on record’ in UK
The Met Office said: