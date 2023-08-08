WATCH: Amazing moment woman and dog share stunned bewilderment at plummeting bird

'I had no idea a bird would fall right in front of us while we were recording'

A woman has captured on camera the unlikely moment she and her pet dog both saw a bird 'drop dead' from the sky in front of them, and both of them responded in exactly the same way.

Social media strategist Isabel Klee captured the event on camera while she was documenting a portion of her day.

Klee and her dog Simon were enjoying the sunshine in their garden in Brooklyn, New York City when they heard a bird struggling.

In the video, the pair's heads follow the sound of the bird going left to right as it plummets and eventually hits the ground in front of them.

Klee and her pet dog, a Jindo mix, both freeze and look at the poor bird with the same startled expression on her face.

She said: "It was a beautiful day and my dog was sitting so peacefully, so I decided to record the moment. I had no idea a bird would fall right in front of us while we were recording.

"Suddenly we both hear a bird above us, and it falls right in front of us. You can't see the bird falling, but can see both of our faces watching the bird fall."

She went over to see if the bird was dead, but it wasn't, and even though it was injured, it managed to climb over the fence and into their neighbour's garden.

Klee said: "I started walking towards the bird, which is when my dog ran after it. It turned out the bird wasn't actually dead yet, and it hopped over our fence into our neighbour's yard.