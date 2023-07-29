Tributes have been paid to a late police dog who was stabbed as he protected his handler - but survived and went on to wow the judges of ITV talent contest Britain’s Got Talent.

Heroic Finn, who cheated death seven years ago when he suffered near-fatal injuries in the line of duty protecting PC Dave Wardell, has died ‘peacefully’ in his sleep. He was 14, which is 78 in human years.

The much loved German Shepherd was hurt when he attended an incident involving an armed suspect with PC Wardell in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in 2016. He recovered a short time afterwards and a new law was introduced in his name, but he went on to retire from the force the following year. He didn’t want a quiet retirement, however. He appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and even moved Simon Cowell to tears.

PC Wardell announced the death of the hero dog on social media, confirming he died on Thursday 27 July. A Facebook post released on behalf of PC Wardell and his wife Gemma read: "Our beautiful, brave, hero Finn passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. He was so loved by everyone and will be missed incredibly. Thank you for your service Finn, now go and rest in peace our sweet boy, until we meet again."

Dog lovers, and admirers of Finn, have since left many heartfelt tributes to the brave pooch. One wrote: "I’m so very sorry for your loss. Finn was such a special dog." Another said: "I was so touched and humbled by your gorgeous, brave boy. He has touched so many lives and he will never be forgotten. And what a fantastic legacy he has left with Finn's Law. Sleep tight Finn."

Police dog Finn, who suffered near fatal injuries protecting his handler PC Dave Wardell from a knife attack and then went on to appear on Britain's Got Talent, has died. Photo by SWNS.

Finn lived with PC Wardell, who had trained him since he was a puppy to be a police dog. The bond between the pair was proven in 2016 when Finn saved his best friend’s life. The officer was attacked with a knife by a 16-year-old boy during a search, and though he was stabbed in the hand Finn jumped in front of PC Wardell and stopped the assault on him going any further. While defending him, however, Finn sustained deep wounds to his own chest and head, but still did not let go of the suspect. PC Wardell managed to disarm the teenager and then rush Finn to the vets for emergency surgery.

Finn was not expected to survive at the time. He remained at the vets for almost three months, with Dave sleeping by his side on a regular basis. He defied expectations, however, and made a full recovery. The pooch then not only returned to duty but became the face of a campaign for harsher punishment for attacks on service animals.

Police dog Finn with his handler PC Dave Wardell. Photo by SWNS.

An amendment to the Animal Welfare Act 2006, known as Finn’s Law, made it harder for those who harm service animals to claim they were acting in self-defence. To bring attention to the cause Finn accompanied PC Wardell on lots of TV appearances, including appearing on Britain's Got Talent.

Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that supports retired police dogs, said Finn has left a "huge legacy" behind. Trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: “We’re heartbroken following the death of Finn, who has passed away at the age of 14. It has been an honour to work alongside him. Finn’s work publicising our work and raising awareness of the medical problems and costs facing retired service animals and their families is one of many ways he made a difference to so many animals’ lives.