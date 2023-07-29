Twiglet was taken from her home at around 3pm on Wednesday and returned the following evening

A dog stolen from its house has been returned after a video of its theft was widely publicised.

Twiglet, a miniature dachshund, was taken by a thief on Wednesday who smashed a patio door at a house in Essex. The footage showed the dog struggling to get away from the thief, who was believed to have sold her on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner Jo Vindis told the BBC it was their "worst nightmare" when she was stolen but they were "elated" to be reunited with Twiglet the next day.

"Without the video we probably would never have seen her again".

"Well, we do love our dogs, don't we? I think it just resonated with everyone with a dog, or even without, just how someone from your family - just snatched out of your home - it's just horrible," she said.

She told the broadcaster the couple felt "elation" at getting their dog back, but also "disbelief that it happened at all - obviously we haven't let her out of our sight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Twiglet seems her normal self, but she was quite shaken last night - she doesn't seem too traumatised by it all," she added.

Twiglet was taken from her home at around 3pm on Wednesday. Image: Jamie Vindis/Facebook

The break-in happened at the owner's house in the hamlet of Catmere End near Saffron Walden at about 3pm.

In CCTV footage released by the force, a man, wearing a black cap and a black mask, is seen entering the property's kitchen.

A burglar alarm sounds and Twiglet starts panicking and barking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, she manages to escape his clutches but he eventually grabs her and they struggle for a few seconds before the man clamps her jaw shut to stop her barking, before making off with her.

"Our neighbours were round the house within a few minutes of the alarm going off, but he'd already taken her at that point," said Ms Vindis.

"It looks as though that's what he was after. Nothing else was taken."

Posting on a lost-and-found dogs Facebook group, the owners wrote: "We can't thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become 'too hot to handle'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so, so much."

Reports said the person who returned the dog had spotted it being offered for sale. They had pretended not to realise it was Twiglet and went to collect her, paying £700 before passing her on to Vindis.

Essex Police said in a statement: "Thanks to you the public, Twiglet has been reunited with her happy owner.

"Twiglet's owner is grateful to the public for all their support and sharing the appeal which was seen by a member of the public who was able to reunite Twiglet with its owner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They are truly grateful and happy that their dog is safely back with them, unharmed.

"We're continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information that might be able to help our investigation into the burglary.