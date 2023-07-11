A two-year-old dog has died less than 45 minutes after coming into contact with blue-green algae, in the first confirmed case of its kind.

The Kennel Club is warning owners to be on the lookout for the lethal algae after Jan Egginton lost her beloved Flat Coated Retriever, Cove.

Jan was walking alongside the Wimbleball Lake in Exmoor, Somerset, while on a training holiday with six other dogs and their owners when Cove stopped near some dead fish near the side of the lake.

Although Jan’s husband reacted quickly to move Cove away from the area, the rapid effects of the substance had already taken hold and Cove passed away less than 45 minutes later.

A two-year-old dog has died less than 45 minutes after coming into contact with blue-green algae (Image: SNWS)

Jan, from Worcestershire, said: “Cove was unforgettable. He was so much more than just a dog.

“My husband first realised all was not well when Cove started staggering as he walked back from the lake, and by the time I’d caught up with them, he was already paralysed. The frightening aspect to me is that something so dangerous, that was not even in the water, can kill your dog in 45 minutes.

"We are so careful with our dogs, we think about them in everything we do; we know all of the poisonous foods and plants, and were very aware of blue-green algae, but one lick of the fish was enough.

“If Cove’s story can make others more aware of the dangers not just in, but also around the water and saves lives as a result, then the pain of sharing his story will be worthwhile.”

Blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria, can be commonly found in water sources such as streams, lakes, rivers, estuaries and the sea, particularly in mid-late summer, and especially after heatwaves.

The substance can multiply rapidly and form large “blooms” which can contaminate and pollute the water producing toxins deadly to wildlife.

There are different types of toxins at work, and symptoms, which are usually rapid can be delayed by a few days and can include dribbling, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhoea, convulsions, problems breathing and organ failure.

Dr Andrew Turner, from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) led an analysis which confirmed Cove was exposed to anatoxins found in such blue-green algae blooms. This marks the first time in the UK such an incident has been scientifically confirmed.

The Kennel Club has advised owners on how to identify blue-green algae, and to not let their dogs swim or drink from it or even enter it themselves.

Signs include:

Water that appears a different colour, often resembling pea soup, although it can even be red, brown or black

Blooms are not always large and can sometimes be seen in smaller areas close to the shore

The water may smell musty, earthy or grassy and you may sometimes see foam along the shoreline

If there are any suspicions of blue-green algae poisoning, take your dog to the vet urgently, and if possible, call ahead to the vet to let them know – cyanobacteria poisoning requires rapid treatment.

Bill Lambert, from The Kennel Club said: “Cove’s story is incredibly distressing and a heartbreaking experience for his owners. Blue-green algae is very dangerous to both dogs and humans and it’s important that owners take preventative measures to avoid the worst.

"There are signs to look for to identify whether it is the toxic substance, but if in doubt, don’t go near water such as ponds, streams, lakes and rivers, especially at this time of year.”