Rodney Holbrook, 75, from Builth Wells in Wales, discovered the tidy mouse after trying to find out why the peanuts in his shed were being mysteriously moved

A story of disappearing peanuts has turned into an adorable tale of the mouse who just can't bear mess.

Retired postman Rodney Holbrook, 75, from the Welsh town of Builth Wells, made the incredible discovery after trying to find out why the peanuts in his shed were being mysteriously moved into a box storing his old boots. Setting up a camera to try and get to the bottom of the conundrum Rodney, who is a keen amateur wildlife photographer, uncovered the efforts of the rodent he has named 'Welsh Tidy Mouse'.

The footage, shared by the Animal News Agency, was taken in a pitch-black shed, but is revealed through the use of an infra-red camera. It shows the diligent mouse picking up items scattered across the desk, and dragging them back into a box, neatly piling them as it cleans up the desk.

Rodney said the mouse has been cleaning up for months – and that he never bothers himself because he knows his little friend will take care of it. Clothes pegs, a screwdriver, plant pot trays, corks, all manner of objects are dragged into the box to keep the workspace clean.

In one funny moment the mouse can be seen grappling with a cable tie which he eventually places in the tub, while in another sweet scene he pulls pieces of string into the box as though he were the first mate on a boat. By the end of the secretly filmed video, the mouse has dramatically improved the mess on the table, ready for Rodney to discover in the morning.

Rodney said: "It has been going on for about two months, I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera to see what was going on.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up, he moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it."