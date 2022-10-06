If you have no idea what linemen, linewives and bucket bunnies are - then don’t worry, you’re not alone

If there’s one thing TikTok cannot seem to go a day without, it’s drama - and if the sentence, “the linewives and bucket bunnies are fighting over linemen” means absolutely nothing to you, then don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Drama can get pretty niche on TikTok , and it’s easy to feel like you’re completely out of the loop .

This is everything you need to know about the linemen, linewives and bucket bunny beef.

What are linemen and linewives?

A lineman refers to a male lineworker, also known as a powerline technician or powerline worker.

Employment website Glassdoor explains that a lineman is “responsible for the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical power lines and auxiliary equipment”.

It continues: “This includes work from power plants to the meters of customers’ homes. Additionally, a lineman digs trenches for the installation of underground lines, install meters, climb poles to repair overhead lines and inspect power lines for possible repair or replacement.

Workers repair power lines in Panama City, Florida, on October 14, 2018. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“A Lineman usually works for utility companies, energy companies or telecommunications companies.”

Following a disaster in which electrical wires are damaged, it’s linemen and women that are sent out to repair and maintain the damage.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida, thousands have been left without power - meaning that linemen have been dispatched to the area to undertake repairs and maintenance.

Linewives are pretty much what you think they are - they are the wives of linemen.

What’s a bucket bunny?

A bucket bunny is a term used to refer to a woman who specifically goes after linemen, regardless of whether or not they are married or otherwise in a relationship.

The name comes from the “bucket” that is attached to the truck that linemen stand on whilst they are repairing wires.

Here you can see a lineman in his ‘bucket’ (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Linewife website states: “Well, first off there are MANY interpretations of these two words. Each lady’s interpretation is different. So, here is my humble perspective.

“A Bucket Bunny is a woman who seeks out the attention, money, or affection of a Lineman for her own personal gain with no disregard to if they are married or in a committed relationship.

“I guess it can also be said to be similar to buckle bunnies, badge bunnies, tag chaser….. you get the point. First off these women and men (cough cough) are out there in all trades, branches of the military, law enforcement, and firefighters.”

Why are linewives and bucket bunnies fighting now?

While there has always been beef between linewives and bucket bunnies, the drama has spilled over into the mainstream following the impact of the previously mentioned Hurricane Ian.

With Florida being flooded with linemen, many Tinder users have reported seeing a huge increase of men in the profession on the dating app.

An FDOT crew works on repairing the road that goes to Pine Island on October 04, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It can be traced back to TikTok user @emilyhosein1 after she posted a video on the social media platform showing her Tinder packed full of linemen who had arrived in town to restore power after the hurricane.

A slew of similar TikTok’s have also gone viral, with a number of videos being posted in response by women claiming to be the wives or significant others of the men.