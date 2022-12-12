We know that Santa Claus has eight reindeer, is married to Mrs Claus and enjoys milk and cookies but when is his birthday?

Christmas is a magical time of the year for children who are eagerly waiting their presents from Santa Claus and parents who are getting to experience the excitement of waiting for Saint Nick once again.

The jolly man in red will visit the home of every child this holiday season, bringing gifts and spreading festive cheer. Santa Claus has been a symbol of Christmas and the holiday spirit for as long as we can remember.

We know that Santa has eight reindeer, is married to Mrs Claus, can travel at lightning speed, and enjoys milk and cookies but how old is he, when is his birthday and what is the origin of his name?

To help answer those burning questions, here’s everything you need to know about Santa Claus.

When is Santa’s birthday?

Santa Claus was not actually born on Christmas Day, it turns out Saint Nick’s birthday is actually 15 March according to Elf on the Shelf. Many people often assume that the jolly figure was born on Christmas Day due to his association with the holiday. However, it’s a good thing that he isn’t working on his birthday as according to Elf on the Shelf, he likes to go all out, with a parade through the North Pole, a concert with the elves and plenty of birthday cake made by Mrs Claus.

Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

How old is Santa Claus?

Santa Claus has been around a lot longer than you’d think, with Email Santa, claiming that he is 1,752 years old. According to the History Channel his story goes all the way back to 280 AD, with the legends of Santa Claus originating from the story of Saint Nicholas who was born in Patara near Myra in Turkey.

St. Nicholas became a monk, he was known for his kindness and charity and was said to have given away all of his inherited wealth to travel and help the poor and sick. One of his acts of kindness included providing a dowry to a family so that they wouldn’t have to sell their daughters into slavery, whilst another story says that he prayed for sailors who were being threatened by a powerful storm and ensured their safe return.

Through his good deeds and charitable acts, he became known as the patron saint for children and sailors, with his feast day celebrated on the 6 December, with it being a popular custom for people to share presents with one another the day before.

Why is Santa Claus called Santa Claus?

Stories about Santa Claus first came to America in the 18th Century, with European immigrants from the Netherlands bringing the holiday tradition with them. Saint Nicholas had been a popular saint in Europe and was affectionately known by the Dutch nickname Sinter Klass, which was a shortened version of Sint Nikolaas.

The first recorded celebrations for Santa Claus in America occurred in December 1773 and 1773, when Dutch families gathered in New York to honour their favourite saint. It’s believed that over time, the name Sinter Klass became adapted to Santa Claus.

How old is Santa Claus’ wife?

There is some debate as to how old Mrs Claus is, with some websites including Talk To Santa suspecting she is the same age as her husband, whilst others estimate she is a few hundred years younger. No one knows for sure as there is no recorded date of when her birthday is or even her full name.

Why isn’t his birthday on Christmas Day?

