A walker has issued a warning after having her hair pulled out in an attack by two aggressive crows.

The unnamed woman said she was suddenly “divebombed” by the birds in what she described as a terrifying ‘Hitchcock’ moment while she was out walking.

The woman said the birds launched the attack out of nowhere, with one swooping down on her and targeting her head, pulling out parts of her hair in the process. She quickly pulled her hood over her face to shield herself before the second crow attacked, causing her to suffer two puncture marks in her hands.

The woman described the attack as a ‘Hitchcock’ moment (Photo: Adobe)

While her injuries were luckily not severe, she said the attack in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was still “a rather scary and surreal Hitchcock moment”.

She believes the attack, which took place on 25 May, was sparked because the birds may have had a nest nearby and were attempting to protect it.

The woman now wants to warn others to take care when walking in the area, particularly if they have small children. She said: “Be careful if you need to go that way.”

Crows attacking humans can be a common occurrence, according to bird expert website On The Feeder. The birds will usually only attack as a form of self-defence, but their strategy can be quite intimidating as crows are not afraid to fight.

The website states: “Crows are more intelligent than most birds, so they usually won’t attack random people just for passing by.

“They are very good at watching humans and they can tell if a human is walking by their tree or toward their tree.