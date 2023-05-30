National parks are some of the most picturesque places in the country These vast areas of natural beauty are designated as protected landscapes because of their special qualities, but they are free for anyone to visit.

There are a total of 15 national parks across the UK; 10 in England, two in Scotland and three in Wales. Each park is unique, but they all have one thing in common: they provide people with an opportunity to discover some of this country’s most impressive views, get close to different animals, enjoy fun activities and learn about nature.

According to the official national parks website, at the heart of all national parks are four principles: conservation, enhancement, sustainability, enjoyment. As a collective, the national parks have thousands of kilometres of public rights of way which are accessible to all, giving everyone a chance to explore these lovely scenic spaces. There’s lots of things you can do when you’re there too; walking, stargazing, birdwatching, cycling and more. Also historic attractions to see, including castles, and water activities, such as kayaking, to get involved in too.

But where are some of the best UK national parks? NationalWorld has taken their pick. Keep reading to find out more about them.

The Cairngorms

The Cairngorms, in Scotland, is the UK’s largest national park, and also the most northerly. It covers a total of 4,528 square kilometres (1,748 square miles). In fact, it is twice the size of the Lake District national park. Visitors can expect to see high mountains, heather moorlands, wild forests, lowland farms and crofts, wetlands and rivers. It is home to 18,500 residents and welcomes over two million visitors each year.

The Cairngorms is home to a quarter of the UK’s rare and endangered species, such as wildcats, red squirrels, ospreys, pine martens, golden eagles and rutting deer. For those who are feeling adventurous, it’s also home to the first permanent bridge-based bungee jump in the UK and there’s also an opportunity to take a dip in one of many freshwater lochs. There’s many historic sites to see also, including Blair Castle, the ancient ruins of Drumin Castle and Ruthven Barracks.

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales, in England, is made up of 2,179 square kilometres (841 square miles) of moors, valleys, hills and villages. It features some most impressive mountain ranges in England, including the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent which are amongst the highest in the county. It also has impressive waterfalls to see, such as the longest unbroken drop in England, Hardraw Force, along with Ingleton Falls, Janet’s Foss and the world famous Aysgarth Falls. For those who would like a more relaxed visit, they will be spoiled for choice for picturesque villages to stroll around and stay in, including the charmingly named Appletreewick, Kettlewell and Grassington.

Snowdonia (Eryri)

Snowdonia is the largest national park in Wales, and also boasts the highest mountain in England and Wales, Snowdon, which is among the nine mountain ranges found there. It’s home to over 26,000 people and covers 2,131 square kilometres (823 square miles). Numerous species of animals, insects, plants and fungi which are internationally important live there, including one of the rarest species of plant; Snowdon Lily (Lili’r Wyddfa) which is found only at the highest peaks. There's a spectacular varied landscape which features steep river gorges, woodland, waterfalls and green valleys. The park was designated an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2015, which means it's the perfect place for stargazing.

Peak District

The Peak District reaches into five counties in England; Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, so it’s situated in an ideal location in central England for visitors coming from all directions. It covers 1,438 square kilometres (555 square miles) of rolling hills, wild moorland and dramatic caves. The Peak District was the first of Britain’s 15 national parks and was designated on 17th April 1951. The nationally-renowned trail Pennine Way begins in the Peak District, in the village of Edale, and stretches 431 km (268 miles) to Scotland.

Lots of wildlife can be seen year-round, including red deer in the autumn, white mountain hares in winter, and also the rare mountain blackbird (the ring ouzel). There’s 35 miles of traffic-free trails so there’s plenty of chance for walkers to roam freely and safely, although you can also visit by car. If you’d like a little help too, you can book a guided tour guide to take you around.

Lake District

The Lake District is England's largest National Park. As you travel through the mix of lakes, farmland, fells, woodland at any given point across the full length of the 2,362 square kilometres (911 square miles) of the park, you’ll see a landscape unlike anywhere else in the country. The park is home to Wastwater, England's deepest lake, and also Scafell Pike, the highest and the most prominent mountain in England. For those who like to be active, the park has the highest concentration of outdoor activity centres in the UK, where everything from climbing to canyoning and canoeing can be enjoyed.

There’s many places to visit including market towns such as Kendal, Ambleside and Keswick, which offer vibrant shopping streets and even more wonderful views, and pretty picnic spots to stop at including Buttermere and Castlerigg stone circle. The beauty of the Lake District is recognised worldwide, and in 2017 the park joined the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Pembrokeshire Coast

The Pembrokeshire Coast, in Wales, is a bit different to the other UK national parks as it’s split into four different parts. As the name suggests, it is right on the coast in West Wales, and although it is one of the smallest of all of the country’s national parks, at 629 square kilometres (242 square miles), it still has lots on offer. It is special because it is Britain's only truly coastal national park and boasts a variety of beaches as well as woodland, estuaries and valleys. Its location means the wildlife you’ll see here is a bit different to other locations too - from the Atlantic grey seal on the shores to dolphins and porpoises which play in the waves. In fact, nowhere in the park is more than ten miles from the sea.

Brecon Beacons (Bannau Brycheiniog)