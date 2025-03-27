Blue skies and red eyes as hayfever battle begins

TheraTears® Irritation and Redness Eye Drops.

The British springtime is a glorious mix of blue skies, budding leaves and blossom. But for approximately one in four Brits, spring heralds the arrival of the first of the pollen and the hayfever battle begins.

As the weather warms up and people are embracing outdoor life again, eyes are exposed to an increased level of allergens. One of the primary culprits is trees, particularly birch, alder and hazel, which release their pollen as they begin to bloom in early spring. Birch trees, with their distinctive catkins, are often the first to produce allergic pollen. Hazel trees also release their pollen in early spring, adding to growing pollen load.

While many hay fever sufferers treat their nasal allergy symptoms, itchy and red eyes are sometimes ignored. TheraTears® has developed an eye drop specially designed to refresh and relieve irritated and red eyes as the seasons change.

TheraTears® Irritation and Redness is a unique 5-in-1 eye drop containing hyaluronic acid that lubricates, hydrates and protects the surface of the eye. They are also safe for contact lens wearers and reduces redness. TheraTears® Irritation and Redness eye drops are ideal to use alongside allergy and allergic conjunctivitis treatment to provide extra relief.

“Allergens and pollen are difficult to control but there a few things you can do to help you better cope with seasonal allergies”, says optometrist Mark Holloway from Thomas & Holloway Opticians in Dronfield. Wash hands regularly and avoid toughing your eyes. Wearing sunglasses or glasses may also provide a measure of protection from pollen in the air. Calming eye drops can help alleviate symptoms such as redness and itching”.

“The latest product in the TheraTears® range has been developed in response to our eyes dealing with an ever-growing assault of allergens,” says Stephanie Krikorian, Prestige Brands. “TheraTears® Irritation and Redness eye drops provide relief from irritated, burning or red eyes and are ideal during the spring months when the air is full of potential irritants.”

Put a spring in your step with eyes that feel refreshed, protected and restored.