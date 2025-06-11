The flowering of the River Tisa in Kanjiza

In Kanjiža, there is a phenomenon that happens every June. Sometimes it can happen in the beginning of June, or during the middle of June. It is called the flowering of the River Tisa.

The Tisa is known as the river of love, and this is something that is specific for Kanjiža and it makes a great tourist attraction. The flowering of the River Tisa happens in the late hours of the afternoon. There are two boats that can be described as tourist boats, however locals are always welcome to come join as well. These two boats, one small and one larger one, take the locals and tourists on a boat ride during the flowering of the Tisa.

I went on such a boat ride last year and the experience was very rewarding. It was an amazing experience to be on this boat and watch the flowering of the river. What happens is the following - certain insects with wings appear on the surface of the river where they fly above it and appear to dance together. There are television crews there during the very first day of the flowering, however they interview for the most part the local tourist boat owner and an occasional local perhaps.

Locals are encouraged to go see the flowering, sometimes these insects can land on the hand of a person which is also interesting to have such an insect in your hand. Children, families, teenagers, couples, elderly people, everybody arrives to see this flowering of the River Tisa, who is a local of course. It is an event to see especially for the children of the locals. They love to see the insects and they think it's interesting.

Later after seeing this phenomenon they can have a refreshment at one of the summer outdoor bars at the Tisa, such as the newly opened Tisa Grund that has pancakes of various kinds as well as a Grinch cocktail for children or they can go to the also newly opened Sunny Beach Bar where owners Virag and Christian Palfi are very welcoming of their visitors and guests.

The Tisa also has a large pool, so it is very interesting for the locals as well. During the summer, there is a swimming and running festival hosted at the Tisa. There are activities for children there. The Tisa can be a great place in Kanjiža for the locals to take their children for a walk, to play and for parents to hang out during summer at the pool.

Soon, lavender days are coming. There is a field at the nearby town of Zimonjić, the name of the location is Authenta, where there will be workshops involving lavender, such as picking lavender in a lavender field, making decorations and of lavender and cosmetics from lavender all at affordable prices .I plan to go with my mother to lavender picking and making the decorations.

Pavlov Photography, the Kanjiža local photography studio is hosting a winning game as to who will win a free photoshoot in a lavender field.

Many things are happening in Kanjiža this summer. It should be interesting.