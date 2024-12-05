Wicked release sees demand for emerald decor skyrocket 462%

Emerald Decor

With the world becoming Wicked-obsessed thanks to the film's launch, the movie-musical has done more than just influence our playlists.

In light of their recent study on the most popular interior decor colours, Wayfair can reveal that the movie is influencing our interior design choices. During the past month’s movie press tour and cinema release, searches for “emerald decor” have soared by 462%.

Green is one of the trendiest decor colours

In Wayfair’s study, Elphaba’s green decor was ranked the fourth most popular decor colour in the UK, with over 26K monthly searches. However, this falls behind Glinda’s pink, the third most popular interior colour, with 28K monthly searches.

With emerald decor set to take over, Daniela Venturini, Art Director and Trend Forecaster at Wayfair has revealed her top three tips on styling the bold colour in your home:

Pair with cohesive, bold colours

“In the Wicked film, they elevated the colour of the Emerald City by adding navy and gold accents, creating a rich, luxurious look that really made the green pop. In your home, try using navy velvet pillows or a gold-framed mirror to make your emerald pieces stand out—it's a magical combo that adds interest for the eye.”

Complement with neutral hues

“Emerald is a bold and rich colour, so you can soften the space with neutral tones like cream, beige, or soft grey, to ensure your space isn't too dark. Soft and cosy throws, light-coloured rugs, or natural wood elements keep the room grounded while letting the green shine.”

Play with interesting textures

“The beauty of a jewel tone such as emerald is that it works beautifully with rich textures like velvet, silk, or even glossy ceramics. Add velvet chairs, satin curtains, or emerald-toned glass vases for a touch of opulence that feels inviting and luxurious whilst taking advantage of the colour's depth. Have fun playing with the colour. While bold, its versatility means it can transform any space into something truly enchanting.”