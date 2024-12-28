Young journalists face rising abuse amid content creation challenges

Christmas saw an increase in abusive behaviour online causing mental health to increase

The rise of digital media has transformed journalism, providing young creators with unprecedented opportunities to share their voices and tell their stories. However, this progress comes at a cost, as an alarming number of young journalists and content creators report facing online abuse, mental health struggles, and a lack of support in navigating the complexities of digital content.

A Growing Crisis in Digital Media

Recent reports reveal that over 1,000 YouTubers and creators have experienced hostility related to disputes over content use, particularly copyright claims. Many of these individuals are teenagers or young adults passionate about storytelling and journalism but are met with aggression rather than education when they make mistakes.

One key issue is the grey area surrounding copyright laws online. While respecting copyright is essential to protect content holders, the hostile behaviour of some rights holders toward creators has drawn sharp criticism.

Lydia Alty brings to light the problems YouTubers face and why this shouldn't be allowed.

“Mistakes are inevitable when you’re young and learning,” said one anonymous creator. “Instead of receiving help or guidance, many of us are treated as if we’re stealing, even when our intentions are good. It’s disheartening.”

Financial and Emotional Strain

The financial and emotional burden on creators is significant. Many spend substantial amounts on licenses and tools to comply with copyright laws, yet still face aggressive claims over minor errors. For young people new to the industry, this creates an overwhelming and often discouraging environment.

Lydia Alty, a royal journalist and YouTuber with over 200,000 subscribers and 125 million views, has recently spoken out about these challenges. In her latest statements, she highlighted the difficulty of navigating reposted content online and the lack of understanding toward creators.

“Reposted content makes it incredibly hard to trace original holders,” Lydia said. “Even when creators like myself work hard to ensure compliance, mistakes can happen. That doesn’t mean we deserve hostility or abuse.”

She also emphasized the importance of differentiating between accidental misuse and intentional theft of content. “Unless someone is blatantly exploiting your work and refusing to remove it, disputes should be handled professionally and with empathy.”

Creativity at Risk

Hostility towards creators is stifling creativity across the industry. Young journalists and YouTubers feel silenced by the aggressive approach of some rights holders, which discourages them from pursuing their passions.

Lydia pointed out that other forms of media, such as TV and film, often allow for edits or reporting under fair use. She questioned why royal journalism and similar fields cannot benefit from the same allowances.

“This isn’t about stealing content,” she said in her statements. “It’s about reporting, educating, and creating meaningful stories. If films and shows can be reported on fairly, why not royal journalism?”

Mental Health Impacts

The abuse faced by creators has profound mental health implications. Anxiety, depression, and burnout are increasingly common among young journalists, with some experiencing more severe effects, including suicidal thoughts.

Young people from vulnerable backgrounds, such as those with pre-existing mental health or medical conditions, are particularly at risk. Online abuse amplifies these challenges, creating additional barriers to success.

Lydia, who has previously worked as an anti-bullying ambassador with the Diana Award, emphasized in her statements that the current culture of hostility and aggression is unsustainable. “We need to educate creators and foster collaboration,” she said. “Hostility isn’t just harmful—it’s destroying creativity.”

A Call for Change

Advocates are calling for systemic changes to address these issues. Recommendations include:

Clear guidelines to help creators understand copyright laws and fair use principles.

Educational resources to foster learning and collaboration.

Constructive resolution mechanisms to handle disputes without hostility or aggression.

While copyright laws are essential to protect content holders, they should not be used as an excuse for abusive behavior. Aggression towards creators—especially those less experienced in navigating media law—is unacceptable. Instead, there needs to be a culture of understanding and respect to address disputes professionally.

Supporting Young Creators

To address these challenges, the media industry must prioritize the well-being of its youngest members. Without action, the mental health and creative potential of an entire generation of creators could be at risk.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or online harassment, help is available:

Samaritans: Call 116 123 (UK)

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-TALK (US)

Digital media thrives on passion and innovation. By fostering an environment of kindness and collaboration, we can empower young journalists and creators to succeed while maintaining their mental well-being.