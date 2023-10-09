A book which included tips on how to grow tomatoes at home and was checked out in 1974 has finally been returned to a library 50 years later

A book being returned to a library is hardly earth shattering news, but does raise eyebrows when it is returned 50 years overdue. This is what happened in a library in Orkney, Scotland.

Not only was the return date for the book supposed to be 1974, the book, named ‘Tomatoes for Everyone’ was also returned in perfect condition. It was initially loaned out on January 21 1974 from what was then known as Orkney County Library.

The book was loaned out eight times prior to this, and included tips on how to grow tomatoes at home. The book was first published in 1956, with second-hand copies of the book now being sold for a staggering £85 on Amazon.

Staff at Orkney Library were stunned when they received the book, which was originally stocked in the library in 1969. The return of the book some 50 years after being taken out has raised interest in the book, with the library now even considering restocking the book.

“The book was returned last week by someone who had found it in a box which they think had not been opened for several years,” said a representative from Orkney Library. This included through several house moves including a move to Edinburgh and back.

“It’s in very good condition and there have been a lot of different people interested in borrowing it, so although it had long since been withdrawn from our catalogue, we are now considering adding it back in and making it available to borrow.

