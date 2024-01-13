The Met Police confirmed hundreds of officers are on standby as crowds march through London in support of Palestine

Palestine protest London today: Crowds gather in planned march through UK capital following Yemen strikes

The Metropolitan Police has arrested two people during a pro-Palestine march in London today (January 13). The rally - organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) - comes just days after the UK and US carried out airstrikes against Yemen.

The march saw thousands congregate at Bank Junction in Central London with protestors filing past St Pauls to reach Parliament Square by late afternoon on Saturday (January 13). Police said both arrests were in relation to "offensive placards being carried".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second major demonstration of the new year against the war in Gaza. On January 6, protestors blocked off Westminster Bridge and surrounding roads and renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest, part of a global day of action, comes after the RAF and the United States carried out airstrikes against Houthi bases in Yemen. The Iran-backed rebel group has repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea in the wake of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

The Met Police confirmed hundreds of officers are on standby to ensure there is no trouble at the march. A statement on Friday said: "Around 1,700 officers will be on duty to police the march on Saturday, including many from forces outside London.

"Officers are there to ensure the events take place safely and peacefully, that disruption to other members of the public is kept to a minimum and that any offences are seen and dealt with."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said it will be on the lookout for placards, banners and other items that have 'crossed the line into religiously or racially aggravated offences'.