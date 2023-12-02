Pro Palestine protest: over 40 rallies to take place across UK this weekend - see full list of locations
Police are on standby as more than 40 pro-Palestine protests are expected to be held across the UK this weekend. Around 13 boroughs in London are expected to see rallies today (Saturday 2 December) after the seven-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire ended.
There are no plans for a major demonstration in London, the kind that has been seen over recent months, but smaller events are planned. Police have previously said 300,000 people attended the Pro-Palestine march in London on 11 November, although according to the organisers’ estimates more than 800,000 took part.
In London, the Stop the War Coalition encouraged supporters to “join an action in your local area to call for a permanent ceasefire now”. The Metropolitan police said each event would be “locally policed, with additional officers from our pan-London public order policing teams available to provide support as required”.
Grieving family members whose loved ones have been killed in the conflict will also lead a vigil outside Downing Street tomorrow (Sunday 3 December) “for all those suffering”. The event, called Building Bridges: Together for Humanity, will see faith leaders and politicians join grieving families “in the first mass event of its kind” since Hamas militants entered Israel on 7 October.
The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner, Andy Valentine, gold commander for the weekend, said: “While the scale of the events will be reduced in comparison to previous weeks, our policing approach to protest will be unchanged. Officers will approach these events with a positive and decisive attitude. We will not hesitate to take action where antisocial behaviour, hate crime or expressions of support for proscribed organisations take place. We are taking a locally led approach, but we have put plans in place that mean there are plenty of additional resources available to support officers if needed.”
Listed are all of the Palestine marches taking place this weekend.
Saturday 2 December
London
Camden
Newham
Redbridge
Rally at Plashet Park
Enfield
Hackney
Hounslow
Islington
Lewisham
Southwark
Tottenham
Wimbledon
Bristol: Assemble at Clifton Downs Water Tower, 12noon
Cambridge: Static Rally in Market Square, 1pm-2pm
Cardiff: Boycott PUMA protest outside JD Sports, Queen St, Cardiff, 11.am-12.30pm
Carlisle: Vigil at Carlisle City Centre, 1pm-2pm
Canterbury: Assemble Rose Lane (Opposite Primark) CT1 2JP, 1pm
Chester: Stall opposite Chester Town Hall, Northgate Street/St Werburgh Street, CH1 2HQ, 12noon-1pm
Coventry: Assemble Edgwick Park at 12.30pm. March at 1pm to Coventry Cathedral Steps.
Cromer: Junction of Church Street and West Street Cromer NR27 9HZ. Head north from Tourist Information Centre. 10.30am-12noon
Eastbourne: Bankers Corner, Terminus Road, BN21 3NE, 11am-1pm
Exeter: Vigil at Bedford Square, 12noon-2pm
Guildford: High Street, at junction with Quarry Street, 12noon-2pm
Hastings: Town Centre, 12noon
Hereford: Near the Bull/Old House, High Town, 11.30am-12.30pm
Hitchin: Barclays Bank, 5/6 High Street Hitchin SG5 1BH, 10.30am to 12noon
Hull: Assemble at Queen Victoria Square, 2.30pm
Kirkwall: Silent protest at St Magnus Cathedral, 1pm-2pm
Lancaster: Assemble Market Square, 1pm.
Leamington Spa: Outside Leamington Town Hall, 11am-12noon
Leeds: Assemble Leeds City Square (opp Leeds Railway Station), 11.45am
Lincoln: Outside Barclays Bank, 316/318 High Street, LN5 7DP, 10am
Liverpool: Outside Barclays Bank on Lord Street, 12noon-2pm
Luton: Assemble at Market Square, 12noon
Margate: March – Assemble Cecil Square, 12noon
Medway: Assemble outside Bellerophon House, Doust Way, Rochester, ME1 1FG, 10.30am
Milton Keynes: Assemble Milton Keynes Central Train station, 10am to march to Central Milton Keynes
Montgomeryshire – Newtown: Vigil outside (closed) Barclays Bank, Broad Street. Vigil, assemble 10.45am
Newcastle: Assemble at NCL Civic Centre at 12noon. March 12.30pm to Exhibition Park.
Oxford: Assemble Manzil Way at 12noon, march to Bonn Square
Richmond and Kingston: The Quadrant (in front of Leon), Richmond, TW9 1HY. Vigil for the children killed in Gaza, 12noon-2pm.
Salisbury: Assemble at Salisbury Library, 4:15pm – 4:45pm
Sheffield: Rally at Devonshire Green at 12noon. Big Walk for Palestine throughout the City.
Southampton: Below Bargate, SO14 2DJ, 12noon-1pm
Southend: Meet at Pier Hill, 12noon
Tunbridge Wells: Outside Barclays Bank, Calverley Rd, TN1 2BD, 11am-2pm
Wellingborough: Silent Vigil & Rally for Palestine Opposite the Hind Hotel, 11.30am-12.30pm
Worthing: Street Stall at Warwick Street, Guildbourne Centre, 2pm-3pm
York: St Helen’s Square, 1pm
Sunday 3 December
London, Herne Hill: Brockwell Park, Herne Hill, 1.30pm-3pm
Portsmouth: Assemble at Victoria Park, 1.30pm
Slough: Assemble in the Town Square SL1 1DD (opposite former Empire Cinema), 1.30pm.
Woking: Commercial Way, 1pm-3pm
