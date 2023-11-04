Police in Trafalgar Square at pro-Palestine protests

Police have brought in emergency orders as they try to keep on top of pro-Palestine protests in London.

It comes as thousands of people descended upon central London on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a day of marches and protests, which earlier saw 11 people arrested, the continued presence in Trafalgar Square has a seen a dispersal order brought in covering the square and much of the surrounding area. It means that anyone who refuses to leave the area when asked can be arrested.

Police in Trafalgar Square at pro-Palestine protests

Police said the order was authorised by Superintendent May-Robinson at 6.43pm 'in order to disperse a group on Trafalgar Square who have been firing fireworks into crowds & towards police officers'. It will remain live until 1am tomorrow.

Simultaneously, a Section 60AA Order was enacted just before 7.30pm. This gives police 'the power to require someone to remove any item that is being used to conceal their identity', which could include balaclavas and scarves. This order applies to the borough of the City of Westminster until 2am.

Meanwhile, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that any pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be “put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground”.

Advertisement

Advertisement