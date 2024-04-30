M1 accident: Pedestrian trying to cross motorway near Northampton dies in collision
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the M1 near Northampton.
The incident happened at about 10.25pm on Monday (April 29) on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junctions 15A and 16. Police say a man attempted to cross the carriageway, next to the services at Junction 15A, and hit by a blue Mercedes HGV.
Officers are now appealing to witnesses or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or of anyone standing near to the M1 carriageway prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000250002.
The road was closed from just before 10.30pm until just before 5.30am today (April 30). Delays were still present during the morning rush hour.
