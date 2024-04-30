A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the M1 near Northampton.

Officers are now appealing to witnesses or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or of anyone standing near to the M1 carriageway prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000250002.