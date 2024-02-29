Adam Harrison Cause of death: Son of Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison died of 'accidental drug overdose'
Adam Harrison, the son of the creator and star of the television series Pawn Stars has died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, it has been revealed. According to the gossip site TMZ, Rick Harrison's son's cause of death was confirmed by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.
Harrison created the long-running show, which follows the fortunes of the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 2009 and has now run for 21 series. It was previously reported that his 39-year-old son, who was found dead on January 15, died from an overdose.
Harrison paid a touching tribute on Instagram, saying: "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔" Donald Trump Jr replied to this, saying: "I’m so sorry man."
According to TMZ, Adam is said to have struggled in the days leading up to his death, with former roommates telling the police that he was displaying "erratic and strange behaviour" before allegedly barricading himself inside a guest house where he was staying.
He reportedly had just been released from jail after serving three months behind bars though the reason behind the sentence remains unknown.
Adam was the second child of Rick Harrison and his ex-wife, Kim. Rick went on to have another son, Jake, with his second wife Tracy. Adam did not appear on Pawn Stars, but it has been reported that he worked there before the show started. The programme originally featured Richard "Old Man" Harrison - who died in 2018 - his son Rick, Rick's son Corey Harrison, and Corey's friend, Austin Russell.
