Adam Harrison, the son of the creator and star of the television series Pawn Stars has died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, it has been revealed. According to the gossip site TMZ, Rick Harrison's son's cause of death was confirmed by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Harrison created the long-running show, which follows the fortunes of the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 2009 and has now run for 21 series. It was previously reported that his 39-year-old son, who was found dead on January 15, died from an overdose.

Harrison paid a touching tribute on Instagram, saying: "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔" Donald Trump Jr replied to this, saying: "I’m so sorry man."

According to TMZ, Adam is said to have struggled in the days leading up to his death, with former roommates telling the police that he was displaying "erratic and strange behaviour" before allegedly barricading himself inside a guest house where he was staying.

Pawn Stars creator Rick Harrison, right, has paid tribute to his son Adam, who has died from an overdose January 20, 2024 Picture from Rick Harrison's Instagram feed

He reportedly had just been released from jail after serving three months behind bars though the reason behind the sentence remains unknown.