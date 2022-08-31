The popular actor first appeared on our screens 15 years ago

In the last few years, Aidan Turner has become a household name.

The Irish actor has come a long way since his first uncredited television appearance in 2007, and won over the hearts of the nation with his brooding portrayal of Ross Poldark.

He’s currently appearing in The Suspect on ITV, and fans are currently trying to work out what to make of his character in the thriller series.

But, just who is the man behind the characters, who is his wife, and when can you watch The Suspect?

Poldark actor Aidan Turner with his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald.

Who is Aidan Turner?

Aidan Turner is a 39-year-old Irish actor.

Before becoming an actor, Turner was a successful ballroom dancer, and once achieved third place in the adult section of the Irish National Championships.

After finishing secondary school, he briefly worked as an apprentice electrician alongside his dad.

He became interested in acting while he was working at a cinema and decided to apply for Dublin’s Gaiety School of Acting.

He graduated from the school in 2004 and went on to appear in several theatre plays, including The Plough and the Stars, Romeo and Juliet, and A Cry from Heaven.

Turner’s television acting career began in 2007 with an uncredited appearance on the first episode of historical fiction series The Tudors, which broadcast in the UK on the BBC.

What does Aidan Turner star in?

Turner has starred in various TV shows and films.

He is best known for playing the role of Ross Poldark in the BBC adaptation of The Poldark Novels by Winston Graham (2015 to 2019).

He also starred as Dante Gabriel Rossetti in Desperate Romantics (2009), Ruairí McGowan in The Clinic (2003 to 2007), and John Mitchell in the supernatural drama series Being Human (2009 to 2013).

He also played Kíli in The Hobbit film series (2012-2014).

He is currently starring in ITV drama The Suspect as psychologist Dr Joe O’Loughlin, who soon starts to act shifty when he’s called in to help solve a murder case by tapping into the mind of the killer.

Who is Aidan Turner’s wife?

Aidan Turner’s wife is Caitlin FitzGerald; a 39-year-old American actress and filmmaker.

She is best known for her role as Libby Masters in the Showtime television drama Masters of Sex and as the elusive Simone in Starz series Sweetbitter.

The couple met while filming the fantasy film The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot in 2018.

Their relationship was only confirmed in 2019 and, after dating for two years, the pair travelled to Italy for a secret wedding ceremony in August 2020.

The pair largely keep their relationship private, but It was reported that their first child was born in January 2022, though neither one of them has confirmed this.

When is The Suspect on ITV?

The Suspect began airing on ITV at 9pm on Monday 29 August. If you missed the first episode, or you’d like to watch it again, you can watch it via ITV Hub now.

There are five hour long episodes in total in the series. Each one will air on consecutive Mondays between 9pm and 10pm on ITV, with the last episode airing on Monday 26 September.