Alexander Isak: Newcastle striker targeted by burglars as home is broken into
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is the latest Premier League footballer whose home has been targeted by burglars.
The Swedish footballer’s home in Darras Hall, Northumberland was targeted on Thursday, April 4 - two days before he played in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham. Northumbria Police confirmed that the force had received a report of a burglary from a property at around 10.05 on Thursday, but that it is believed that the incident had actually taken place earlier that day. Northumbria Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us.”
Thieves are believed to have stolen a vehicle from the address, with police later finding the car abandoned a few miles away from the property. It is not known whether Isak or his family were at home at the time of the burglary. According to The Sun, the burglars gained access to Isak’s four-bed home through the patio doors.
It’s the latest in a long-line of Premier League footballers being targeted in burglaries, with stars such as Man City’s Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo, Chelsea star Raheem Sterling and Isak’s Newcastle teammate Joelinton being hit in the past. Thieves have been labelled “away day gangs”, with the criminals often targeting footballers when they believe they will be away from home playing matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.