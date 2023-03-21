The 36-year-old was noticeably missing due to an ‘unknown illness’

Amanda Bynes former All That co-stars have shared well-wishes after the actress was unexpectedly absent from 90s Con.

Bynes was due to attend the conference and join fellow castmates including Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg for the All That reunion panel at the That’s 4 Entertainment conference on Saturday (18 March), however, the 36-year-old was noticeably missing.

TMZ has since reported that the She’s The Man actress was taken to hospital and placed under a psychiatric hold after she waved down a car and told them she was coming down from a psychotic episode. Bynes was freed from a nine-year conservatorship just last year. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Amanda Bynes and what her co-star Kel Mitchell said.

Who is Amanda Bynes?

The American actress is best known for her work on the Nickelodeon TV series All That and The Amanda Show. The 36-year-old also starred in TV shows and movies throughout the 1990s and 2000s including: Big Fat Liar (2002), She’s the Man (2006), Hairspray (2007) and Easy A (2010).

Amanda Bynes at the MTV Movie Awards in 2011 (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

In 2013, she took time out from acting, enrolling at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, obtaining her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development in 2018 and graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019.

Why did she miss 90s Con?

Bynes was noticeably absent at 90s Con where she had been due to appear on a panel along with her All That former co-stars. According to That’s 4 Entertainment, she missed the event due to an “unknown illness”. Just two months ago she had told People that she was “really excited” to attend the event and “reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans”.

Reported by TMZ, early on Sunday (19 March) morning Bynes was taken to hospital and placed under psychiatric hold after she allegedly waved down a car and told them she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

What did former co-star Kel Mitchell say?

Addressing her absence, former co-star Kel Mitchell asked the audience to “send a prayer” to the actress in hopes that she would “feel better”. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at 90s Con, Mitchell added: “I’ve just been praying for her”. He continued: “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

Kel Mitchell asked the 90s Con audience to “send a prayer” to Amanda Bynes (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When was she under a conservatorship?

In March 2022 Bynes conservatorship was officially terminated. The actress had been placed under one in 2013 by her parents after she was placed under a 72 hour mental health evaluation hold when she was detained for allegedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a stranger’s house in Thousand Oaks.

After her conservatorship was ended, she gave a statement to People via her lawyer Esquibias. Bynes said: “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.”

She continued: “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can.”