In a social media post Spears referenced the movie Natural Born Killers and Shrek

Britney Spears has responded to claims she was “manic” and had a “meltdown” at a JOEY restaurant in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram the “Baby One More Time” singer addressed the incident over three posts, with the final one referencing the movies Natural Born Killers and Shrek, alongside an illustration of pancakes.

Spears had been dining at the restaurant with husband Sam Asghari when fans had started to film the couple. Reported by TMZ, eye witnesses described the pop star as acting “manic” and “bizarre”.

Spears was previously placed under a restrictive conservatorship in 2008 which finally ended on 12 November 2021. She has spoken openly about the experience and the impact the restrictions had on her everyday life.

So what happened at the JOEY restaurant and what has Spears said about it on Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened at JOEY restaurant in LA?

Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were eating dinner at a JOEY restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday (13 January) when the incident happened. The couple were recognised by fellow restaurant-goers who started to film the “Toxic” singer, which lead her to act “manic” and “bizarre”.

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time...In Hollywood” in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Reported by TMZ, witnesses said Spears “became manic, yelling and talking gibberish” that was “not another language, just unrecognisable speech.” The incident appeared to upset Asghari who “stormed” out of the restaurant, leaving the singer alone at the dining table. Spears is said to have followed him two minutes later, leaving their bodyguard to pick up the bill.

What did Britney Spears say on Instagram?

Following the incident on Saturday (14 January) Spears posted an illustration from UK based artist Melisa McKenna of a woman at a coffee shop which included the words “They told me I couldn’t/that’s why I did!”

Spears additionally posted a video to her Instagram account which showed her wearing a strapless white mini dress and dancing to the song “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls.

In a third post on the social media platform she addressed the incident in her caption whilst referencing the movies Natural Born Killers and Shrek, alongside an illustration of pancakes.

Spears wrote: “I watched “NATURAL BORN KILLERS” this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED...” She continued: “ I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME,” adding: “the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant...”

Spears said: “ I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!” She ended the post saying: “I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal.”

What has the restaurant said?

A waiter who served the pair has allegedly insisted that the star did not have a “manic” episode and was instead “frustrated” after another diner began to film her.

In a post which was shared on the Free Britney Live Twitter acount, they described Spears as “the sweetest person despite the uncomfortable situation she was put in by the other patron filming her.” They stated that the customer who had filmed Spears was asked to stop filming and leave and will not be allowed back.

Who is Britney Spears married to?

Spears tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 after filing to end her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Asghari, who is a personal trainer, met the singer on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.