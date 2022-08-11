The videos, which were filmed without Spears’ knowledge are from when her sons were 11 and 12-years-old

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has posted and now deleted, three videos to his Instagram account criticising the singer’s parenting.

Federline, shared the videos, which were filmed without Spears’ knowledge when her sons were 11 and 12-years-old.

There has been outrage over the footage, which depicts a family argument.

Federline, who is due to appear in an upcoming ITV interview explained that “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos”.

Earlier this week Spears had called out Federline’s “hurtful” comments about her relationship with their sons.

Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston Federline (L) and Jayden James Federline (R) in 2013 (Pic: Getty Images)

What has Kevin Federline said?

Federline has hit back at Spears by posting three videos to his Instagram account which depict scenes between Spears and her sons.

The videos, which were filmed without the singer’s knowledge, depict a family argument in which Spears is seen shouting at her kids.

Federline shared them after Spears made comments about his upcoming ITV documentary.

The clips were taken when the boys were around the ages of 11 or 12-years-old.

Federline’s decision to post the videos on social media have been met with outrage.

After 2pm on 11 August, Spears’ ex-husband seemingly responded to the backlash by taking the three videos down.

Why did he post the videos to Instagram?

In his caption, Federline explained he had shared the videos as “the lies have to stop”.

The three videos depict arguments between Spears and her then 11 and 12-year-old sons.

In one, which is filmed in Spears’ house, the star is heard saying: “This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth, I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

The other two videos depict an argument between Spears and her oldest son who wouldn’t put on his shoes in the ice cream shop.

Spears said: “Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?” and took away her son’s phone as punishment for not listening to her.

The full caption for Federline’s video reads: “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

It appears however, that Federline has since taken the videos down from his social media account.

What has Britney said?

Earlier this week Spears had called out Federline for making “hurtful” comments about their sons in his upcoming ITV documentary.

The star said: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL.

“During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years. I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!!... I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Spears also posted a cryptic message alongside a chessboard an hour before Federline shared the videos on Instagram.

In it, she said: “I’ve been so so so so safe mamma !!! Finding out is thin.

“IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME FOR ME !!! Is it kinda cool out here ???”

“The famous game of chess goes like THIS …”

“CHECK MATE ♟ !!!”

“F**K YOU, YOU CAN’T DO THAT”

“I JUST DID !!!”

How have fans reacted?

The response from fans has been swift, with many of them calling out Federline’s actions and involvement of his teenage sons.

One fan @moneylisaney81 said on Twitter “Anyone with eyes can see that Britney Spears is a great mother. She complied with a 13 year long conservatorship just to be able to see her sons. While Kevin Federline just used them for leverage to get money out of Britney. #JusticeForBritney”

Whilst another Twitter account @ashallann said “Dear Kevin Federline. You released a “scathing” video of a mom being a mom. Sometimes moms -gasp - have reactions. They might discipline by taking things away or ask for respect. This is shocking but sometimes moms will argue with their kids. #BritneySpears”

And another Twitter user @jrdn_page said: “Kevin Federline are you not EMBARRASSED”

Fans have also reacted to Federline removing the videos.