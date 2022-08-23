Britney Spears is preparing for her first musical release since being released from her controversial conservatorship

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britney Spears is making a comeback to the music industry post-conservatorship, and she’ll be doing so with an iconic collaborator.

She will be teaming up with Elton John for the song ‘Hold Me Closer’, and fans are already clamouring to get a listen to the new track.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elton, 75, heard the calls for a snippet of the song and shared a short clip on TikTok, with millions of fans liking the short teaser.

Here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated collaboration.

Britney Spears and Elton John have teamed up to release Britney’s first single since she was released from her conservatorship. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the story of Hold Me Closer?

Hold Me Closer will take a page out of another one of Elton’s recent hits - Cold Heart.

Cold Heart reimagines his famous songs Rocket Man and Sacrifice for the 2020s, with pop star Dua Lipa on co-vocals with Elton.

The song, which was recorded as part of Elton’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ album, has been a huge success, becoming his first number one hit in the UK in 16 years.

Now, it’s Britney’s turn to take on an iconic single from Elton’s discography - Hold Me Closer will be a reimagining of Tiny Dancer.

Hold Me Closer will also not be an album song, and will instead be a one-off single release for the two musicians.

According to reports, it was Elton’s idea to get Britney, 40, on the track, with the ‘Oops I Did It Again...’ hitmaker hoping to relaunch her career after she was released from her conservatorship.

Is there a teaser clip of the song?

Elton John has shared a highly-anticpated sneak-peak at the collaboration ahead of the release date.

Although Elton only shared a few seconds of the song to his TikTok page, the song has actually already leaked online.

Britney fans were hesitant to listen to the song initially, as they wanted to support the singer and listen to the song on its official release date.

When will Hold Me Closer be released?

Elton confirmed on his Instagram page that the single will be officially released on 26 August.

He shared the news of the release date to his 4.1million followers alongside the official artwork for the single.