Following an indefinite hiatus while under conservatorship, Britney Spears is returning to the music industry with new songs

Britney Spears’ fans have been waiting for six years for new music, but have been left conflicted as their anxious arrival may have been spoiled.

The singer’s latest album Glory was released in 2016 and her last residency in 2018, before she took an indefinite hiatus from music to get back at her family while under conservatorship.

Britney’s highly anticipated return to music has seemingly been ruined as a song leaked online features her singing a reimagined rendition of Elton John’s hits Tiny Dancer and The One under the new name Hold Me Closer.

It has also been said that as part of this new leaked track, Britney has added a new verse and changed lyrics.

Britney Spears is set to release new music with icon Sir Elton John

The upcoming release was hinted at previously, as Harper’s Bazaar Arabia mentioned the duo’s record in an edition last month.

The article said: “The single produced by Andrew Watts will be released next month by Universal Music and would mark Britney’s return to the industry, after being released from her 14-year-long conservatorship to regain her freedom.”

While Britney has regained her freedom from her father Jamie Spears, the latest track has seemingly been released without her knowledge.

Britney Spears and Elton John

Fans are now unsure of what to make of the new music, with some taking to social media to share their confusion as to whether they wait for the official release or to listen to the leak.

One fan wrote: “When Renaissance was leaking the Beyhive didn’t listen to it, they patiently waited out of respect for Beyonce but a lot of Britney fans can’t even give Britney that respect for Hold Me Closer? Insane.”

Another added: “Ruining the release of Britney’s first single as a free woman in 15 years is honestly disrespectful. I can’t believe even Britney’s fans are spreading leaks. It’s not like we have to wait whole other years for a new song. STOP SPREADING LEAKS OF HOLD ME CLOSER.”

Many rallied behind these comments saying how “rude” it was to release Britney’s music ahead of schedule.

Despite this, some fans are excited by the sounds of the upcoming works.

“Hold Me Closer is beautiful - the perfect toe dip back into music for Brit,” one wrote online.

There is no exact release date as of yet for Hold Me Closer, so fans could be waiting hours or days before they can listen to the official single.

Britney Spears is a 90s pop music icon with hits such as Oops I did it again and Toxic

Britney has not commented on the supposed leak of her music but spoke to BuzzFeed News about her hiatus from music following her conservatorship.

She said: “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas…and every time I asked, I was told ‘no’.