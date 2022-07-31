Sir Elton John will bring his farewell tour to the Windy City next.
He will visit Chicago as the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.
He has already played shows in Foxborough, Cleveland, New Jersey and more.
Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.
If you are heading to Soldier Field, here's all you need to know:
Where is Elton John’s next concert?
He will be playing the next stop on his farewell tour in Chicago.
The show will take place in Soldier Field.
When is the Chicago concert?
Sir Elton will play Soldier Field on Friday (5 August).
What time does the concert start?
The concert itself will start at 8pm on Friday (5 August).
Is there an opening act?
There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.
What wasis setlist and what songs did he play?
Here is the setlist and songs played during the first Gillette Stadium show on 27 July, according to Setlist.fm:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (band introductions)
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Robert Kraft)
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)
What are the other tour dates?
Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:
- 5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field
- 7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
- 13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- 16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
- 18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
- 22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
- 30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
- 2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- 8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- 1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium
- 4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- 9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
- 11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?
In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.
It will span 300 shows across the globe.
The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.
It will come to an end in 2023.