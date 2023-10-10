Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There seems to be no let-up regarding the bad omens that have plagued the production of ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,’ with Variety’s Tatiana Siegel providing a very thorough blow-by-blow account of everything that has happened since the first full-length trailer dropped in September. A lot of the focus has centred on the released court documents from Amber Heard’s well-publicized court battle against her ex, Johnny Depp, which Depp fans rallied around to fundraise to see their release - and they are yet another PR disaster for the DC sequel.

Those court documents happen to be the writings of Heard’s therapist, Dr Dawn Hughes, which since seeing the light of day provided readers with a new host of controversies to contend with - perhaps the most damning being Heard’s accusation of Jason Momoa’s conduct while on set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes say. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.” Heard also went on to tell her therapist that she felt she had no support from director James Wan, telling Hughes “He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault – I said ‘I’m sorry,’ Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout.”

The defamation trial did bring up that Heard at one stage was almost fired, but this was down to a perceived ‘lack of chemistry’ that she had with Momoa, who has been defended by numerous sources Siegel spoke to for the article, who went as far as to state that Momoa was not dressing as Johnny Depp but instead his own ‘bohemian’ style one has come to expect from the actor.

Jason Momoa (L) and Amber Heard attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, it was the involvement of Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, which may have leveraged Heard remaining in the production. The Tesla and X CEO allegedly had one of his litigators send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if the actress wasn’t brought back for a sequel, says a source familiar with the behind-the-scenes battle. Warner Bros. caved and moved forward with Heard.