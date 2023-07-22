Andrew Brady is a former contestant on The Apprentice and was engaged to late Love Island host Caroline Flack

In the wake of allegations raised against journalist Dan Wootton, attention has turned to Andrew Brady - the former The Apprentice contestant who was previously jailed for harassing the GB News presenter.

Brady, who is the ex-boyfriend of late Love Island host Caroline Flack, was jailed for four months for using social media to send threats to Wootton. The text messages branded the Daily Mail columnist a 'sex offender' and a 'murderer' and were sent one year after Flack's death in February 2020.

Wootton currently finds himself facing sex offence allegations raised by a former partner and reported by the Byline Times. Claims include paying thousands of pounds for sexual pictures under an online pseudonym - all of which the presenter denies.

Here is everything you need to know about Andrew Brady. Including why he was arrested and what he did to Dan Wooton.

Who is Andrew Brady?

Andrew Brady was engaged to Love Island host Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in 2020 - Credit: Getty

Andrew Brady is a 31-year-old television personality, reality star and entrepreneur from Sheffield who first found fame on The Apprentice in 2017. He is also best known for starring in Celebrity Big Brother a year later, entering alongside big names like Ann Widdecombe, Courtney Act and many more.

Brady hit the headlines during his appearance on The Apprentice when he engaged in a relationship with fellow contestant Anisa Topan, who was engaged at the time. After the pair were sacked by Lord Alan Sugar, Brady then went on to enter Celebrity Big Brother.

But he is also well known for his high-profile relationship with Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, going public in February 2018. After less than three-months, Andrew and Caroline got engaged but their relationship quickly became strained, splitting up on a number of occasions before ending things in December of the same year.

Flack then dated tennis player Lewis Burton, but was arrested in late 2019 for allegedly assaulting him. She pleaded not guilty, before she died by suicide in her London flat in February 2020.

Why was Andrew Brady arrested?

Dan Wootton has denied all allegations made towards him - Credit: Getty

Brady was prosecuted in Sheffield Crown Court after complaints made by Dan Wootton, formerly the executive editor of The Sun, for harassment in 2021 over abusive and threatening messages on social media. He had denied more serious allegations initially, such as putting the presenter in fear of violence, but the reality star changed his plea for a lesser charge.

Caroline Flack poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old had testified that Wootton was in some shape or form responsible for Caroline Flack's death - due to his media coverage of her trial with Lewis Burton - which Judge Jeremy Richardson said were "irrational".

Mr Brady admitted to the following:

