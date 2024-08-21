Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Romania have raided the home of controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after a new investigation into the pair was launched.

Both Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 36, are both awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, but police have now carried out fresh raids on four homes in Bucharest and and nearby Ilfov county “as part of a search related to a new investigation”. This investigation concerns allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering, according to Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT.

Mateea Petrescu, Tate’s spokesperson, confirmed that the raid took place, saying that “although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering”. She added that his legal team is present but did not address reports of allegations involving minors.

Police officers were spotted entering the property on the outskirts of Bucharest. DIICOT also noted: “During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

Both Tate brothers were previously arrested in 2022 with two Romanian women in relation to the human trafficking investigation. All four were formally indicted last year, and both Andrew and Tristan have denied all allegations.

Tate is one of the most controversial online influencers, who has routinely been criticised for his often misogynistic and sexist views. Despite the controversy surrounding him, Tate has amassed almost 10 million follower on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).