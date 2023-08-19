Labour’s deputy leader spoke of how she partied with girls “half my age” on a recent holiday and her supermarket trolley was full of wine and “eight packs of Juul2 vapes”

Angela Rayner has boasted how she “raved” with girls “half my age” from 4pm to 6am in the morning during a holiday in Spain and how her recent supermarket trolley was full of wine and vapes.

Speaking to the comedian Matt Forde at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Labour’s deputy leader spoke about her recent holiday and heavy drinking habits including a “lethal” cocktail she makes called Venom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told Forde, at home she lets her “hair down by inviting friends round” and making the cocktail which she said is made using a bottle of vodka, a bottle of Southern Comfort, ten bottles of Blue WKD and a litre of orange juice.

She said: “If you’re ever having a crowd of you at home get that out and everyone will have a good time. I invited my two youngest kids’ headteacher from primary school and he had to take his wife home because she’d had some Venom.

“One of my local councillors, I found her curled up in the dog’s bed with the dog.”

Angela Rayner admits to ‘raving’ in Spain, drink and vaping addiction. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rayner has recently come back from a holiday in Spain where she had been drinking for hours with little food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 43-year-old said: “The girls I was raving with are half my age, and I was like "I’m a grandma". I was proud of that. 4pm I started, and I got home at six o’clock in the morning when the sun was shining and I was like, ‘Yes, I can do it’.”

Forde asked if she did it “with or without chemical support” to which she said she just had vodka.

She said: “You’ve got to go with the music, the vibes. You’ve got to be in the moment and it takes you.” Forde replied with: “That really sounds like you’ve done drugs. That’s the druggiest answer I’ve ever heard.”

During the chat, Rayner also spoke of a recent supermarket trip she had made where she was “ashamed” because “I got three bottles of wine and eight packs of Juul2 vapes and that was it”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “That’s all I had in my basket and I did actually think ‘I need to put some fruit in there’.”

Rayner added that her children call her ‘The Vape Dragon’ because she cannot give it up. She said: “Vaping is probably really bad for you and I will find out one day, but yeah I enjoy a good vape.”

She also made light of the differences between her and the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying she is “more bombastic and in your face” while he takes more of a strategic approach.

Rayner described him as “the ultimate civil servant/public servant”.

Her comments come as she takes to the road in a campervan to the industrial heartlands and coastal towns of north east England as part of a specially conceived tour, supported by the Mirror - while other politicians are on their summer break.