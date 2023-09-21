Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed by the coroner, nearly two months after his death.

Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed, nearly two months after the Euphoria star was found dead. TMZ reported that the 25-year-old died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in what's being ruled an accidental overdose.

According to the Alameda County Coroner, Angus suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs which also included benzodiazepine. He died at his family home in Oakland on July 31 after his mother, Lisa, reported a “possible overdose” after his pulse went undetected.

The report said Angus had been reportedly battling severe thoughts after his father’s funeral in Ireland the week before his death. His father, Conor, passed away in May after a short battle with cancer.

The family said in July: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud rose to fame in 2019 through his role in Euphoria, a breakout moment for the young actor. His discovery for the show was thanks to casting director Jennifer Venditti, who happened to spot Cloud while he was working at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Apart from his work on Euphoria, Cloud also made appearances in other projects such as Mikey Alfred's North Hollywood and Ethan Berger's The Line. Additionally, he featured in music videos alongside artists like Juice WRLD, Becky G, and Karol G.

Angus Cloud. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images