The baby sister of a little boy battling cancer has tragically died at just seven weeks old.

Esmeralda Moana Louise Janet Johnson Rae Martin, who was named by her older brother Tommy-Rae, was born on December 28 last year.

But on Friday (16 February) she unexpectedly died. Our sister title the Blackpool Gazette reports that Blackpool Tower will light up in her memory from 4pm until midnight on Friday (23 February).

Esmeralda Moana Louise Janet Johnson Rae Martin tragically died aged just seven weeks

Esmeralda's aunty and godmother Shann Brazier told our sister title: "She was far too precious for this earth. Our hearts will always be missing a giant piece as our beautiful little baby was taken far too soon.

"She was the most beautiful girl who was smiling from the day she was born. She was the happiest of baby's and brought so much happiness to us in such a dark time.

"She made us see light at the end of the dark tunnel."

On a Facebook page for Tommy-Rae, members of the community said they were keeping bereaved parents, Romaine Lawley and Jack Martin, in their thoughts.

One person wrote: "RIP Esmeralda. Love to Tommy-Rae and all the family. All our hearts are breaking for you."

Tommy-Rae with his sister Esmeralda

"RIP baby girl. Sleep tight and have fun with all the other angels," another added.

Residents on Friar Park in Wednesbury gathered on Saturday (17 February) evening to light candles and pay their respects to Esmeralda.

"As her aunty and godmother I cannot express the pain and suffering we have had to go through over these past few months," Shann added.

"The pain Romaine and Jack have had to go through is unreal, but they still wake up everyday and take everything that is thrown at them. I'm so proud of them.

"The community has really helped and supported everyone and we can't thank everyone enough for all they have done.

Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, 4, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour (Credit: Express and Star/ SWNS)

"Blackpool Tower will be lit in remembrance of our beautiful little girl and to remind everyone to hold their babies close to them."

Four-year-old Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, Esmeralda's brother, was first hospitalised on December 14 after his parents realised he was suffering from constipation.

After running tests, doctors found that Tommy-Rae had a fast-growing embryonal tumour on the brain.

He underwent an operation to remove the tumour, but the cancer had already spread and he was too weak to undergo chemotherapy.

Kind-hearted locals clubbed together to cover his neighbourhood in Christmas decorations for the youngster's emotional return earlier this month

His neighbours on Carisbrooke Road, Friar Park, Wednesbury, lined the street to welcome him home (Credit: Express and Star/ SWNS)

Talking to the BBC, Tommy-Rae's mum said the support from her neighbours was amazing.

"It's a small estate, we're all just family together. Friar Park is a family and it's always been like that since we were kids," she said.

A GoFundMe set up by Tommy-Rae's parents is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

More than £3,400 had been donated as of Wednesday afternoon.