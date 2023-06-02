They were once Hollywood’s golden couple, but it seems there’s no love lost between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie these days. It’s now been almost seven years since the pair broke hearts worldwide by announcing their split, but issues between them continue.

Since 2016, the former couple have been locked in a custody battle as they try to work out how to finalise their divorce and continue to co-parent their six children. There have been times when the relationship seems to have been put on a pedestal, however, there've been more downs recently, including Jolie accusing Pitt of being abusive towards her and their children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Pitt has accused Jolie of secretly planning to sell their French winery, Chateau Miraval, to get back at him. The pair bought it back in the early 2000s and began producing their own range of wine - which is just one of many celebrity endorsed food and drink products that is available to buy. Jolie sold off her share after their split, but according to American celebrity gossip site Page Six, Pitt is now claiming that he and Jolie agreed they would never sell their share in the property. He also alleged that he only found out that Jolie had sold her stake through a press release announcing he had new business partners and has branded her ‘vindictive’ as a result.

So, as the issues between the pair continue, NationalWorld takes a look at Pitt’s dating history over the years, including who else he has been married to previously, the marriages that never quite happened and who he is dating now.

Who is Brad Pitt dating now?

Brad Pitt is dating Inés de Ramon, whose full name is Inés-Olivia de Ramon. She is a 30-year-old jewellery designer who lives in Los Angeles. She is also the Vice President of fine jewellery brand Anita Ko, a position she has held since January 2020 according to her LinkedIn profile. She’s also previously had a job at a high end jewellery store in Switzerland, where she grew up, called De Grisogono, as well as working in client services at a brand of luxury Swiss hotels called Kempinski Hotels.

She grew up in a suburb near Lake Geneva called Cologny, but her family is originally from Madrid, Spain, as reported in The New York Post. A graduate, she studied at the University of Geneva between 2010 and 2013 and achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration. A bilingual speaker, she has command of multiple languages including French, English, German and Italian. She was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley between 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked back in November, but they reportedly started dating in May 2022. They were first seen together in public at a Bono concert in LA on 15 November 2022. A source close to de Ramon told American celebrity magazine People at the time that the couple had been introduced to each other through a mutual friend. They have since been spotted celebrating Pitt’s birthday and New Year’s Eve together.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has had many high profile romances, including with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Ines de Ramon and Gwyneth Paltrow

When were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a relationship?

Pitt was in a relationship with fellow actor Angelina Jolie, aged 47, for around a decade, between 2006 and 2016. The couple met in 2004 while they were filming Mr and Mrs Smith, in which they each played the titular characters. It’s unclear exactly when the pair started dating due to the controversy surrounding it as Pitt was married to another actor, Jennifer Aniston, at the time that they met.

In later interviews, the couple did admit that they fell in love on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith, but denied that their relationship began before Pitt and Aniston officially split in 2005. They announced that they were expecting their first biological child together in January 2006. They got engaged in 2012 and went on to marry at Chateau Miraval in France in 2014. The couple, who were referred to by their fans as ‘Brangelina’, shocked the world in 2016 by announcing that they were getting a divorce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple share six children in total, with three being biological and three being adoptive. Their biological children are Shiloh Nouvel, aged 17, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne, age 14, and their adoptive children are Maddox Chivan, 21, Pax Thien, 19, Zahara, 18.

Who else has Brad Pitt dated?

Pitt, aged 59, has had lots of high profile romances over the years - and he’s no stranger to heartbreak. Here’s a look back at some of his most notable relationships.

When he was starting out in his career he starred in a film called Cutting Glass alongside Jill Schoelen. The relationship between the pair on-screen moved off-screen, with the pair later becoming engaged. Schoelen reportedly called off the engagement in 1989. Five years later, he met actor Gwyneth Paltrow while filming the movie Seven. Pitt proposed in December 2006, but six months later the couple announced their split. In 1998, Pitt started dating Aniston when the pair were set up on a blind date. They married in 2000, but their marriage ended in 2005 amid rumours that Pitt had fallen in love with Jolie.