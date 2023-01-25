The Panic! At The Disco singer and his wife tied the knot back in 2013

Recently, Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie announced that the band would “be no more” after he concludes his upcoming European tour, which is due to finish in Manchester in March, in order to spend more time with his soon to be growing family.

Alongside the announcement, Urie revealed that he and his wife Sarah Orzechowski are expecting a baby together, and that in order to “put my focus and energy on my family”, it was time to bring the Panic! At The Disco “chapter of my life to an end”.

This is everything you need to know about Urie’s wife, Sarah Orzechowski, including how they met and when they tied the knot.

Who is Sarah Orzechowski?

Orzechowski is a self employed makeup artist who previously worked as an esthetician and makeup artist for Mac Cosmetics from 2010 to 2012.

She was born on 23 February 1987, and studied at the Lutheran High School Westland before enrolling at the Michigan College of Beauty to study Esthetics.

Recording artist Brendon Urie (L) and Sarah Orzechowski attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Orzechowski also has a single credit on IMDb - that of Crow Ninja on the satirical TV series Good Cops, in which she appeared alongside Urie and his former Panic! At The Disco bandmates.

In an interview with 104.1 The Edge, Urie said that Orzechowski has Polish and Irish roots, and is a good cook.

He said: “She makes amazing meals, she’s a really good cook. And I thank her parents for that, her mum taught her to be a really good cook. She’s Polish and Irish, so she cooks amazing combinations of stuff.”

How did they meet?

Urie and Orzechowski first met in 2009, when Urie was on tour with Panic! At The Disco. While the two hit it off, Orzechowski actually had a boyfriend at the time, and so the two went their separate ways for about eight months.

Orzechowski was then reintroduced to Urie through her friend Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore.

Urie told 104.1 The Edge: “Hayley from Paramore had a show with her husband Chad [Gilbert] and his band New Found Glory and she brought [Sarah], knowing she was single and we really liked each other at the time.

“So Hayley brought her in and it worked out really well. It was wild. We both felt something crazy and luckily her old relationship ended and I swooped in all smooth.”

Singer Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco performs at the “Jennifer’s Body” Hot Topic Fan Event at Hollywood and Highland on September 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Orzechowski and Williams became friends as Orzechowski had dated a former member of Paramore, Jeremy Davis, for a number of years before he left the band in December 2015.

In an Instagram Live, Orzechowski said: “I met Paramore in 2006. They were on Warped Tour and I met them. I dated one of them for a while and that’s how I met Hayley and we’ve been friends for so long now. She’s just like my sister and I love her so much… her and her whole family, everyone in her life. She’s such a good person.”

Talking to SPIN , Urie said that the song Sarah Smiles from his album Vices & Virtues was about Orzechowski.

He said: “[Sarah Smiles] is about my girlfriend, actually, as sappy as that is. When I met her I wrote this song to try and impress her. I was infatuated with her. I played it for her and we’ve been dating ever since. That was a huge step for me, personally. I was able to build up my confidence to write a song and try to woo her. I’m a lucky guy.”

When did they get married?

In 2011, Urie and Orzechowski announced their engagement and, after dating for four years, they tied the knot in April 2013.

On Twitter, Urie shared a picture of the two of them at their wedding, with the caption: “Best day of my life. Meet Mrs. Urie.”

They got married at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, with Orzechowski telling Green Wedding Shoes : “It was very important for us to have this day reflect our love for one another, something beautiful, romantic, whimsical, and unique. Every detail really came together the day of and we became very emotional when we finally got to see it all at once. We were honestly speechless at how beautiful everything was – it truly felt like a real life fairy tale.”

Do they have children?

Urie and Orzechowski do not currently have any children, however they recently announced that they were expecting their first baby together.

In the announcement on Instagram, Urie also revealed that he would be discontinuing his band Panic! At The Disco in order to focus on his family.

He wrote: “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

“Thank you for all your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.