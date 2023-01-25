Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen and Lindsay Lohan all congratulated Hilton on the news on Instagram

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have announced the arrival of their first child together in a post on Instagram that has amassed over 980,000 likes since it was shared.

The 41 year old tied the knot with Reum in 2021 after the pair announced their engagement earlier that year.

This is everything you need to know

Has Paris Hilton given birth?

Fans of Hilton may be surprised to learn that the star has welcomed her first child into the world, considering there haven’t been any photos of her with a baby bump. According to People , Hilton and her husband welcomed their first child together via a surrogate.

Speaking to the US news outlet, Hilton said: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

On Instagram, Hilton shared a picture of a baby gripping a thumb, with the caption: “You are already loved beyond words.”

The arrival of their baby boy marks Hilton’s first child, and husband Reum’s second. It was revealed last year that he also has a daughter with former actress Laura Bellizzi.

When the news broke, a spokesperson for Reum confirmed that while he does not maintain contact with the child, he provides financially for her.

They said: “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. White he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

Who is husband Carter Reum?

Carter Reum is an American author and businessman, and is best known for founding M13 Ventures, which is an angel investment firm. An angel investor refers to a person who provides a business or businesses, including startups, money, usually in exchange for a minority stake.

He also co-founded the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother Courtney. The two also co-authored a book called Shortcut Your Startup: 10 Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success, which was released via Random House and Penguin Books in 2018.

Speaking on an episode of The Trend Report with Mara Schia, Hilton revealed that she and Reum had actually known each other for 15 years before things took a romantic turn for them at Thanksgiving in 2019.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She said: “We just started talking, he got my phone number and we were flirting that day. We went back for dinner that night. I just saw how sweet he was with his mum, we were talking more and I just felt, like, this really amazing connection. And then we had our first kiss and then our first date two nights later and then we’ve literally been inseparable ever since.”

The couple announced their engagement in February 2021, with Hilton posting on Instagram: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

