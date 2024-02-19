Bret Easton Ellis: Novelist's partner Todd Michael Schultz arrested for 'trespassing' and held on $51k bond
The long-term partner of bestseller novelist, Bret Easton Ellis, was arrested for alleged trespassing. People reported that Todd Michael Schultz, 37, was arrested on Tuesday (February 13) at the West Hollywood condominium where he lives with the 59-year-old American Psycho author.
However, there is no evidence that suggests Ellis had anything to do with the alleged trespassing, authorities said. According to a text message to The New York Times, Ellis told the daily that Schultz, his partner of 14 years, was experiencing "serious mental health issues exacerbated by drugs".
He said Schultz was experiencing a 'psychotic break', but the episode was nonviolent, according to the paper. Schultz was not attempting a burglary, said Ellis, but rather accidentally walked into the open apartment thinking it was Ellis’ residence.
The New York Times said police were first alerted by a distressed female resident, saying that a man had entered her property and began ransacking her things. She also told management that the man was “unresponsive” when she asked him to leave. Following the call, building representatives arrived at the residence and detained the man, who was later identified as Schultz, according to the paper.
A visibly distressed Ellis was also reportedly pacing the sidewalk and talking on the phone as multiple police cars pulled up to the West Hollywood building after the incident, according to eyewitnesses.
Schultz was scheduled to appear in court on Friday (February 16), but Ellis told The New York Times that he was "in no position" to be in court, so the appearance was delayed for next Tuesday. Based on information from the authorities, The Los Angeles Times reported that he is being held on $51,000 bond (£40,000)According to The New York Times, Schultz is being held in a psychiatric ward at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles ahead of the rescheduled court hearing.
