Who is the youngest person to have ever become a grandma in the UK?

In February 2007, at the age of 16, Kerrie Coles welcomed her first child, Millie, at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Hollie's baby is due in February 2024, and Kerrie is eagerly anticipating the joy of cuddling her first grandchild and witnessing Hollie embrace motherhood.

But just who is the youngest grandmother in Britain? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Britain's youngest grandma?

It's thought that when Coles becomes a grandma, she will tie the record for Britain's youngest gran at just 33 years of age. However, while her story is remarkable, she is not the youngest person to have become a grandma in the UK.

According to the Belfast Telegraph's Sunday Life, the record for the youngest person to become a grandmother in the UK is believed to be held by a woman from north Belfast, who attained the title at the age of 29 when her 15-year-old daughter gave birth in 2015.

The mother-of-two, who became a parent for the first time at 14, learned of her teenage daughter's pregnancy in late 2014, with the family sharing their joy on social media at the time.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy on Facebook, the then 15-year-old secondary school pupil reportedly expressed her anticipation of motherhood with the words, "I can't wait to be a mum."

She had previously said on the social network: "Just can’t wait to hold him or her in my arms. Really don’t think it’s hit me yet.”