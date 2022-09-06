The wife of Boris Johnson wore a vibrant pink dress as she held his hand during his last public appearence as Prime Minister

Carrie Johnson went for a vibrant pink dress today as she waved goodbye to Downing Street, hand-in-hand with her husband Boris Johnson.

The 34-year-old, from London, wore a long sleeve, maxi-dress from Harmur , which featured chiffon sleeves, buttoned cuffs and a high neck.

The former Prime Minister resigned in July, and yesterday it was announced that he would be replaced by Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson arrives with wife Carrie Johnson as he prepares to deliver a farewell address before his official resignation at Downing Street. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Today, Boris and his wife said their farewells to No 10 and their home at No 11 - as a large crowd gathered outside the Government office.

The mother-of-two showed off some of her back and her skinny waist in the vibrant pink dress which matched her lipstick.

The floral frock originally cost £485, but it is now available on the website for a reduced price of £194.

The British clothing brand, founded by a mother and her two daughters in 2017, specialises in backless tops.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson greet Conservative party members after his farewell address before his official resignation at Downing Street. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Their website says: “Harmur is for women who want to look and feel sexy and feminine without having to reveal all… it’s the backless alternative to conventional low cut”.

It also adds that it is the “only brand that makes only backless tops”.

Carrie and Boris started dating in 2018, and shortly after they were moved into No 11 following Boris’ election victory in December 2019.

Carrie supported her husband on his last day of being Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister has been announced to be Liz Truss.

Early in 2020, the couple annouced that they were engaged and expecting their first child together.

Carrie gave birth to their son, Wilfred, at the end of April 2020, followed by their daughter Romy in December 2021.

Since being in the public eye, the 34-year-old has been known as a fashionista across the UK.

Celebrity stylist Mirana Holder told FEMAIL that Carrie opted for a “’wardrobe more appropriate to her position, both as a woman in the public eye and on the arm of the Prime Minister” this year.

She also said that the former Prime Minister’s wife avoided designer outfits and preferred to rent or find bargains on the high street, including the likes of H&M.