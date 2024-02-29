Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cate Blanchett, along with her husband Andrew Upton, has faced accusations of disrupting the tranquillity of their Cornwall neighbourhood with ongoing construction on their eco-home, leading to significant inconvenience and financial losses for neighbouring holiday property owners.

The couple purchased the £1.6 million cottage in Mawgan Porth four years ago and embarked on replacing it with a five-bedroom eco-home, a process that has reportedly caused disturbances and turned away visitors from the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complaints have mounted, with one neighbour asserting that the construction noise has marred family vacations, resulting in a substantial loss of revenue estimated at £60,000. Holiday let owner Karen Burgess expressed dismay at what she perceives as a lack of consideration from the celebrity couple throughout the lengthy building process.

Ms Burgess said: "I am deeply concerned that there has already been a total disregard for the noise that has destroyed the family holidays of all my guests throughout 2023. The losses are more than £60,000 last year and still, we are having to advertise as a property affected by building noise. We thought [Blanchett's property] work was finally over and now there is a new application for groundworks. This work should NOT be permitted during the holiday season.

"Never before in the bay, have we ever experienced such a blatant disregard for the people who flock here for their holidays and residents' enjoyment of the area during the holiday season. We pay business rates. My property is one of many holiday properties and hotels in the bay. I expect the council to severely restrict the days in which this work can take place if indeed it is ever approved."

Kate Blanchett's Eco Home site in Mawgan Porth, Cornwall captured on the 28th February 2024 after locals continue to complain about the noise that the site is causing

Despite receiving planning permission for their home construction, additional applications for alterations, including the development of a new entrance and car parking on recently acquired land, have stirred further objections from neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the complaints, the architect firm Watershedd refuted claims of noise disruptions, attributing them to other ongoing works in the area. Meanwhile, another neighbour criticized the couple's land acquisition and urged the preservation of green spaces.