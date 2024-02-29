Cate Blanchett | Oscar winner accused of causing financial losses to other properties due to eco-home build
Cate Blanchett, along with her husband Andrew Upton, has faced accusations of disrupting the tranquillity of their Cornwall neighbourhood with ongoing construction on their eco-home, leading to significant inconvenience and financial losses for neighbouring holiday property owners.
The couple purchased the £1.6 million cottage in Mawgan Porth four years ago and embarked on replacing it with a five-bedroom eco-home, a process that has reportedly caused disturbances and turned away visitors from the area.
Complaints have mounted, with one neighbour asserting that the construction noise has marred family vacations, resulting in a substantial loss of revenue estimated at £60,000. Holiday let owner Karen Burgess expressed dismay at what she perceives as a lack of consideration from the celebrity couple throughout the lengthy building process.
Ms Burgess said: "I am deeply concerned that there has already been a total disregard for the noise that has destroyed the family holidays of all my guests throughout 2023. The losses are more than £60,000 last year and still, we are having to advertise as a property affected by building noise. We thought [Blanchett's property] work was finally over and now there is a new application for groundworks. This work should NOT be permitted during the holiday season.
"Never before in the bay, have we ever experienced such a blatant disregard for the people who flock here for their holidays and residents' enjoyment of the area during the holiday season. We pay business rates. My property is one of many holiday properties and hotels in the bay. I expect the council to severely restrict the days in which this work can take place if indeed it is ever approved."
Despite receiving planning permission for their home construction, additional applications for alterations, including the development of a new entrance and car parking on recently acquired land, have stirred further objections from neighbours.
Responding to the complaints, the architect firm Watershedd refuted claims of noise disruptions, attributing them to other ongoing works in the area. Meanwhile, another neighbour criticized the couple's land acquisition and urged the preservation of green spaces.
In defence of their proposals, Situ8, acting on behalf of the owners, emphasized the minimal impact on green spaces and the necessity of the proposed changes for the property. The ongoing development saga extends beyond Cornwall, as Blanchett recently secured approval to install solar panels and undertake various renovations on her East Sussex mansion.
