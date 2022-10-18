Chef Rebecca Wilson shares money saving tips to help families this winter

The cost of living crisis is forcing people across the country to take a look at their habits and make changes to save money

Rebecca Wilson wrote Fast Family Food to help parents save time in the kitchen.

Her recipes have preparation times of ten minutes or under and utilise attention free methods of cooking that allow home chefs to step away from the dishes they are making and focus on other tasks.

Rebecca said: “I focus on helping parents take the stress out of feeding their family, by creating recipes which are quick, easy and don’t use any fancy ingredients.

“But most importantly, all my recipes can be enjoyed by the whole family from as young as six months, meaning you don’t need to cook multiple meals for everyone in your household.”

The cookbook has been designed to minimise the amount of time that busy parents are spending in the kitchen without sacrificing delicious dishes that suit the whole family’s needs.

Rebecca describes the cookbook as a “family feeding bible for busy parents” and hopes that it will help people learn to love cooking.

“The number one reason people say to me that they don’t like to cook is because they question whether they are doing it right,” she said.

“I try to encourage them that is really doesn’t matter if you go wrong, if you swap out an ingredient here or there, or your finished dish doesn’t look like the picture exactly.

“It will still taste delicious and that’s all that matters,

“Take the pressure off yourself, we don’t need to be a professional chef in our own home.”

The cost of living crisis is causing most people to review their finances and look for ways to cut costs.

Families are seeing huge raises in energy bills, mortgage payments and the cost of food.

Rebecca has some tips and tricks that can be used in the kitchen to help out this winter.

She said: “Slow cookers are much cheaper to run that using your hob or oven for prolonged periods of time, so I have ensured to include a whole chapter of family friendly slow cooker meals.

“Think slow cooker sweet and sour pork, easy aubergine stew or even my slow cooker fruity crumble.

“I have also included a batch cooking chapter, meals you can whip up and pop in the freezer or keep for a good few days to minimise how many times you need to cook a full meal, which all helps to keep your energy costs down.”