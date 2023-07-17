Christmas Actually won't be a 'sequel' to Curtis' renowned 2003 film, but will feature live music and comedy

(Images: Comic Relief/Universal Pictures)

Love Actually director Richard Curtis has put together a new Christmas variety event to benefit Comic Relief this coming festive season, with the charity receiving a portion of the ticket sales to support projects across the UK and around the world.

Christmas Actually won't be a theatrical rendition of his renowned film from 2003 - a staple film of the UK festive season - but will instead feature a celebrity lineup and include live music, Christmas stories, poetry, and comedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curtis, who co-founded Comic Relief with Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, said: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle. And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the UK and around the world, 365 days a year.”

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Christmas Actually?

Described as a “treasure trove of entertainment”, Christmas Actually will feature classic Christmas songs performed by a live band alongside real-life stories and poetry readings.

The programme will also include performances of festive cracker jokes by celebrities, readings of children’s letters to Father Christmas, and a seasonal singalong. It will all be staged against a backdrop of live illustrations from renowned artists and illustrators.

"I remember I didn't always love the Christmas shows I took my children to, but I always took them to one," Curtis told BBC News. "So we thought it would be fun to make a show for Christmas that really is fun for all the family. And then the idea of doing it also to raise money for Comic Relief made the idea irresistible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hope to cram a wealth of wonder into 90 noisy minutes. I suspect some members of the audience will go away with presents they weren’t expecting – there’ll definitely be some rowdy singing along."

Who will star in Christmas Actually?

The cast, creative team and celebrity guests will be announced later in the year, although Curtis has promised "some unexpected famous people" who will "pop up on the screens and even in person".

Love Actually starred a host of big British names including Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Keira Knightly, and Liam Neeson, so fans will be hoping Curtis can call upon some of his famous friends. Curtis’ credits also include Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary, as well as TV sitcoms Blackadder and The Vicar Of Dibley.

Daniel Raggett, who oversaw the recent West End revival of Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, will direct the show.

How can I get tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas Actually will run for a limited eight performance at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall between 7 to 11 December.