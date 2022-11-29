The actor appeared as Theo in the Bruce Willis action movie Die Hard

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. and a companion attend the Los Angeles theatrical premiere of “Left Behind,” the movie based on the New York Times best-selling novel, January 26, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)

Top Gun and Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard Jr has passed away at the age of 66. The actor and University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts professor is said to have been battling a long illness prior to his death, however no further details of his passing have been shared.

A statement released by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher said that she felt “profound sadness” in sharing the news of Gilyard’s death.

Advertisement

Clarence Gilyard has passed away age 66 (Photo: UNLV)

She said: “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments. He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television.

Advertisement

“His generosity of spirit was boundless - he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world."

Advertisement

UNLV film chair Heather Addison also added: “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him. Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!"