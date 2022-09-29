Coolio appeared on the sixth British series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2009

US rapper Coolio has passed away unexpectedly at age 59.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, known professionally as Coolio, was found dead yesterday at his friend’s Los Angeles home.

The Gangsta’s Paradise rapper, from Pennsylvania, has previously appeared on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Nanny, as well as reality shows Wife Swap and Big Brother.

One of his most popular reality stints was on the sixth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

File photo dated 23/1/2009 of Coolio, who has died aged 59.

So here is everything you need to know about Coolio’s time in the Big Brother House.

Advertisement

When was Coolio on Celebrity Big Brother?

Coolio was on the sixth British series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

The reality show was broadcast on Channel 4, from 2 January to 23 January.

The Grammy-award winning rapper finished in third place, meaning he stayed for all 22 days in the Big Brother House.

Coolio’s controversial moments on Celebrity Big Brother

Coolio was regarded as one of the most controversial contestants of all time, with many of his scenes going unaired.

Advertisement

Ofcom received 527 complaints about the rapper and his behaviour towards female contestants and his non-stop racist language.

Coolio is evicted from the Big Brother House during the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2009 at Elstree Studios on January 23, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He made misogynistic and sexist comments about singer Michelle Heaton, while also telling other housemates worrying details about his past.

Sugarbabes star Mutya Buena spoke out about comments Coolio had made about rape, after she stormed out of the house on day 15.

She noted how some of his worst remarks hadn’t been aired and tha she was disappointed with producers.

Advertisement

Mutya said: "The producers should have stepped in to stop this earlier. Coolio is just a dirty old man who is old enough to be my father. He’s a sex pest who would perv on me all the time. It just made my skin crawl.

“I do not know how he was allowed to get away with it, as far as I’m concerned he got away with murder."

He was also seen arguing with actress Tina Malone on many occasions.

Who was on Celebrity Big Brother with Coolio?

Presenter and former weather reporter Ulrika Jonsson was the winner of the sixth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement

She was the only female housemate to make it to the final, despite being nominated for most evictions.

Runner up was television and radio presenter Terry Christian. On day one, Terry was the first Head of House for the series.

In fourth and fifth place, below Coolio, came the late actor Verne Troyer and singer Ben Adams respectively.

Scottish politician Tommy Sheridan and singer LaToya Jackson made it to day 20, before they were sent home in a double eviction.

Coolio is evicted from the Big Brother House during the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2009 at Elstree Studios on January 23, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Other contestants that year were glamour model Lucy Pinder, actress Tina Malone, singer Michelle Heaton and Sugerbabes singer Mutya Beuena.

Advertisement

Lucy was first to be evicted, after just one week with over half of the public voting to see her go.

Mutya walked out late at night on day 15, after just surviving an eviction which sent Tina home.

Coolio’s appearance on Ultimate Big Brother

Coolio took part in spin-off Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, alongside winner Ulrika.

The show was broadcast on Channel 4 from 24 August to 10 September.

However, Coolio was ejected from the house on just day four following a serious argument with television personality Nadia Almada.

Advertisement

He had also caused housemate Nikki Grahame to cry on the first day by mocking the way she speaks.

Channel 4 were forced to take action, as they were unable to hide his remarks and behaviour for a second time.

Big Brother bosses said Coolio’s departure was “in the best interest of the house”.