HARDY and three others suffered ‘significant injuries’ after bus crash on Saturday

Hardy has postponed two of his upcoming US shows to focus on recovery after his tour bus flipped over on Saturday.

The country singer, 32, from Philadelphia, has been treated for “significant injuries” in hospital following the crash on his way home from Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday.

He had been performing at the Country Thunder music festival alongside Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean and Tracy Lawrence.

Hardy’s touring team Noah Brown, 36, Tanner Gallagher, 32, and his bus driver Ricky were also injured in the accident.

ACM Songwriter of the Year Honoree HARDY attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Hardy has urged his fans to pray for Ricky, who remains in hospital, as he is “still not in the clear”.

He took to Instagram to share a reel explaining that it was in his “best interest” to cancel two of his upcoming shows.

Hardy said: “Just giving you an update on myself. I am okay. Just got done hanging out with Tanner, Tanner is okay. Noah is okay.

“We still want you guys to pray for our bus driver Ricky, who is still not in the clear yet. So if you guys could still pray for him.

“I have decided that it is in my best interest to cancel the shows that I have coming up, and that is Arlington, Texas and that is Flannegan’s in Columbus, Ohio.”

Michael Wilson Hardy and Ernest Keith Smith of 'HARDY and ERNEST' perform during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM)

Hardy apologised to fans, stating that postponing the shows is just what he “needs to do right now”.

He confirmed that Flower Shops singer Ernest would be taking over his Arlington stadium show, where he was set to perform alongside Morgan Wallen and Mike Ryan on 8 October.

The singer’s Columbus show, which was scheduled for 13 October, is being rescheduled to 1 July 2023.

Hardy added: “I love you guys. Thank you for all the love and support, and just keep praying for Ricky, my bus driver. He really needs it.

“We will 100% bounce back from this, and it’s going to be bigger and better than it was before.”

Hardy first told his 769,000 followers about the accident on Monday, when he released a statement to Instagram

He wrote: “Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries.

“Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.

“I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Country singers Jon Langston, Jordan Davis and Dylan Marlowe were among those to send their prayers to Hardy, Tanner, Noah and Ricky.

Whilst composer Luke Dick, and singers Karen Fairchild and Renee Blair sent their love to the touring team.

On 1 December this year, Hardy is set to kick off his nine-show Wall to Wall tour in Athens, Georgia.