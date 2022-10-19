Coventry hero awarded British Empire Medal for selfless service to NHS and care homes during Covid pandemic
Siraj Ali gave more than one thousand meals to hospital staff and local families in Coventry during the pandemic
A business owner in Coventry said he is “humbled” and “inspired” after being awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Years Honours List.
Siraj Ali, who owns several restaurants in Coventry, was recognised for tirelessly serving NHS staff, care workers and his local community during the Covid pandemic.
He prepared and delivered over one thousand meals to those who were struggling, and also provided food parcels to 60 families in Bangladesh.
Mr Ali told NationalWorld that he plans to continue his charity work this year, supporting local care homes and “instilling a source of inspiration for others to volunteer so we can make a change in Coventry and this world.”
Here he explains how he came to be recognised and what the honour means to him.