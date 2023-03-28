At age 83, Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason has discovered he now has two kids

Sir David Jason has said he was "delighted" to learn he has a 52-year-old daughter whom he was unaware of, according to reports.

Abi Harris was reportedly born in 1970, following a brief romance between her actress mother Jennifer Hill and the actor, best known for his role as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the revelation, it is said that the 83-year-old TV star is establishing contact with actress Harris and her 10-year-old son Charlie - his newfound grandson.

Sir David’s other starring roles include Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost, Granville in Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours, and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May. Here is everything you need to know..

What has Sir David said?

Sir David told the Mirror: “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement. However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family. We hope we are all allowed the privacy to continue our new relationship and get to know each other more and more.”

Sir David Jason at a book signing in 2013 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

When did he date Jennifer Hill?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abi Harris is said to have been born in 1970, after a brief relationship between her actress mother Jennifer Hill and Sir David.

Around that time, Sir David was already a well-established actor in the British television industry, and had already appeared in several popular TV shows including The Wednesday Play and Softly, Softly.

He was also a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show, Do Not Adjust Your Set, which aired on ITV. The show featured a young cast of comedians, including Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, who would later go on to form the comedy group Monty Python.

Sir David played a variety of comedic characters on the show, and his performances helped to establish him as a versatile actor with a talent for comedy. The show was a critical success and helped to launch the careers of many of its cast members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hill appeared in several popular British TV shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including The Onedin Line, Blake’s 7, and Secret Army. She also had a role in the 1986 film Clockwise, starring John Cleese.

How many children does he have?

Sir David now has two children. Alongside the recently discovered Harris, the actor also has 22-year-old daughter Sophie Mae Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe, 20 years his junior, who he met on a TV set.

The pair were married in 2005 on the eve of his investiture ceremony where he was knighted for his services to acting and comedy. Sir David has been married twice in his life; his first marriage was to actress Brenda Swanson, which ended in divorce in 1964.

Sophie Mae is not involved in show business and keeps a low profile in the media. Sir David has spoken in interviews about how important his family is to him, and how his daughter has brought a great deal of joy to his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement